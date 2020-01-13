6 C
Elmira
Monday, January 13, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Uncategorized
Connecting Our Communities

Lutz, Lorna May (nee Bosomworth)

Observer Admin
By Observer Admin
0
0

TRENDING

Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

News Briefs

Woolwich nixes traffic islands Displeased with the troublesome pedestrian islands installed during the Region of Waterloo’s reconstruction of Church Street...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

Chicken barn destroyed by fire Thursday morning

Fire completely levelled a two-storey chicken barn on the Third Line of Mapleton Township Thursday morning....
Get the full story ...
Local NewsAneta Rebiszewski - 9

Restored Victorian home in Elmira the subject of TV competition

Along with the influx of visitors that comes with the holiday season, Elmira will see one new family...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsSteve Kannon - 2

20-year-old agreement causes a stir

An Elmira environmentalist’s “smoking gun” appears to be shooting blanks. Al Marshall, a long-time critic of cleanup efforts at...
Get the full story ...

THIS WEEK

Elmira
broken clouds
6 ° C
8 °
3.9 °
65 %
3.8kmh
75 %
Mon
5 °
Tue
5 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
-4 °

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Obituaries

Martin, Annie

Observer Admin - 0
Passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Annie (Martin) Martin was the...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Police wrap up holiday R.I.D.E program with over 10K stops

Observer Admin - 0
Waterloo Regional Police checked 10,734 vehicles during the holiday R.I.D.E. program, which wrapped up January 4. Police held 44...
Get the full story ...
In Memoriam

Grace Kurtz

Observer Admin - 0
In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a loving Grandmother & Great-Grandmother Grace...
Get the full story ...
In Memoriam

Ursla Hahn

Observer Admin - 0
In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you. The flower arrangements sent in...
Get the full story ...
Obituaries

Gervais, Almeda (nee Shoemaker)

Observer Admin - 0
Peacefully passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Derbecker’s Heritage House, St. Jacobs, at the age...
Get the full story ...
Lorna May Lutz

Peacefully passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Elgin Lodge, Port Elgin, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Roland Lutz (2000). Loved mother of Sandra and Gary Martin of Waterloo and Leslie and Murray Esbaugh of Elmira. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Jane (Jeremy) Halenda, Michael (Novelena) Martin; Stephen (Pamela) Esbaugh, and Amy (Jason) Hamburger; and great-grandchildren Sophie and Reese Halenda, Manaisha, Shanaia, and Kallan Martin; Boston Esbaugh, and Cohen and Lucy Hamburger. Dear sister of Myrta Beisel and sister-in-law of Florence Bosomworth and Rod Lutz. Predeceased by her parents Charles and May (Stickney) Bosomworth, sisters Rennie and Bernice, and brothers Murrel, Gerald, and Charles Bosomworth. At Lorna’s request cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.
www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

Previous articleHachman, Ewald

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereSteve Kannon - 0

Lending a hand, and a little bit of comfort

Handmade comforters have for decades been part of the care packages the Mennonite Central Committee has sent to aid people displaced by war or natural disasters. With the organization celebrating its centennial year in 2020,...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich considers borrowing for road maintenance work

Steve Kannon - 0
Falling behind on road and bridge repairs, the township is looking at borrowing money for such projects, something it’s typically reserved for more tangible...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich proposes 5% tax hike for 2020

Steve Kannon - 1
Budget talks underway this week, Woolwich council is looking at five per cent hike in property taxes, a move that would add $43.82...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks beat Paris in overtime

Steve Kannon - 0
The Wellesley Applejacks scored first and last in facing the Paris Mounties in their sole game of the week. That was especially important...
Get the full story ...
Theatre

Answering some of life’s mysteries, and posing one

Steve Kannon - 0
Is there life after death? Is it better to prepare for that eventuality now, or just grab onto life and enjoy the ride?...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Kings start the new year right with a pair of wins

Steve Kannon - 0
It’s 2-0 for 2020 as the new year gets rolling for the Elmira Sugar Kings. Back from a two-week Christmas break,...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Hachman, Ewald

Martin, Annie

Chicken barn destroyed by fire Thursday morning