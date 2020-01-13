Hachman, Ewald

Ewald Hachman

Of Hanover, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by his family, on Friday, January 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife Louise (nee Israel), his sons Murray (Patty) of Elmira and Dwayne (Kristyn) of Hanover. Beloved Grandfather to Justin, Amy, Kaitlyn, and Kaylia. Brother-in-law Murray (Cindy) Israel of Windsor, and many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Magdalena Huenemoerder and Ernest (Otto) Hachman. Predeceased by his brother Harold and sister Wilma (Allan) Wedow.

Ewald’s love for children and nature was evident in everything that he did throughout his almost 86 years. He was employed by Wellington County School Board for 32 years (Yatton, Drayton Sr, Alma Public); the last 17 of which, he served as principal at Drayton Sr and Alma Public. His passion for service showed in his role as Sunday School superintendent and teacher for 25 years at First St. Matthews Lutheran in Hanover. He was involved with many church and community services, including Meals on Wheels for over 20yrs. In his 32 years of retirement, he was an avid traveller and enjoyed gardening; he was always amazed at the miracle of watching a seed grow. Ewald will be fondly remembered for his love of music, and singing in choirs.

Visitation will be held at Mighton Funeral Home, Hanover, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at First St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Hanover, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 11 am. Rev. Robert Clifford officiating. Interment in Hanover Cemetery.

Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Hanover & District Hospital for their care and attention. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lutheran Hour, Lutheran Bible Translators, or Residential Hospice of Grey-Bruce – South Build. Condolences may be sent may be sent to the family at:

www.mightonfuneralhome.ca