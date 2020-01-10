Martin, Annie

Passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Annie (Martin) Martin was the beloved wife of Harvey B. Martin. Dear mother of Naomi Martin of RR 1, Ariss, Miriam and Emanuel Gingrich, of RR 1, Ariss, Cleason and Martha of West Montrose, Erla and Joseph Gingrich of RR 2, Elmira, Anna and Edward Shantz of Wellesley Township. Grandmother of 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Sister of Lovina Brubacher of Mine Centre, Ellen and Simeon B. Martin of Listowel, Lena B. Martin of Ariss, Clarence B. and Erla Martin of Listowel, Mahlon and Erma Martin of Fordwich. Sister-in-law of Mildred (Mrs. Amsey) Martin of St. Jacobs and Malinda (Mrs. Urias) Martin of Dorking. Predeceased by her parents Clarence B. and Magdalena (Brubacher) Martin, brothers Amsey Martin (2016), his first wife Almeda (Sittler), and his second wife Eileen (Frey), Urias Martin (2017) and his first wife Marion (Frey), and brother-in-law Israel Brubacher. Visiting will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1-5 p.m., and on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at the family home, 1296 Balsam Grove Road, RR 2, Elmira. Family service will take place at the home on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 9 a.m., then to Winterbourne Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

