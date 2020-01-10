3.8 C
Elmira
Friday, January 10, 2020
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Martin, Annie

Passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Annie (Martin) Martin was the beloved wife of Harvey B. Martin. Dear mother of Naomi Martin of RR 1, Ariss, Miriam and Emanuel Gingrich, of RR 1, Ariss, Cleason and Martha of West Montrose, Erla and Joseph Gingrich of RR 2, Elmira, Anna and Edward Shantz of Wellesley Township. Grandmother of 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Sister of Lovina Brubacher of Mine Centre, Ellen and Simeon B. Martin of Listowel, Lena B. Martin of Ariss, Clarence B. and Erla Martin of Listowel, Mahlon and Erma Martin of Fordwich. Sister-in-law of Mildred (Mrs. Amsey) Martin of St. Jacobs and Malinda (Mrs. Urias) Martin of Dorking. Predeceased by her parents Clarence B. and Magdalena (Brubacher) Martin, brothers Amsey Martin (2016), his first wife Almeda (Sittler), and his second wife Eileen (Frey), Urias Martin (2017) and his first wife Marion (Frey), and brother-in-law Israel Brubacher. Visiting will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1-5 p.m., and on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at the family home, 1296 Balsam Grove Road, RR 2, Elmira. Family service will take place at the home on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 9 a.m., then to Winterbourne Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.
OBITUARY NOTICES

Gervais, Almeda (nee Shoemaker)

Peacefully passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Derbecker’s Heritage House,...
McLean, Randy Charles

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our...
Kalan, Robert William

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Robert on Tuesday...
Dammeier, Dorothy

Peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Chartwell Elmira LTC...
Ritter, Ida

Passed away peacefully at The Village of University Gates, Waterloo, on Monday, December...
Martin, Tilman M. (1927-2019)

Passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Gatineau, Quebec, three weeks short of his 93rd...
Florence Josephine Craig Coblentz

Florence Josephine Craig Coblentz died in Oakville, Ontario, Canada on December 1, 2019 having...
Holton, Catherine

Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Forest Heights LTC, Kitchener,...
IN MEMORIAM

Ursla Hahn

In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Grace Kurtz

In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Erma Albrecht

In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Israel “Isey” Weber

June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
