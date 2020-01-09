3.8 C
Elmira
Friday, January 10, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Police Report

Police wrap up holiday R.I.D.E program with over 10K stops

Observer Admin - 0
Waterloo Regional Police checked 10,734 vehicles during the holiday R.I.D.E. program, which wrapped up January 4. Police held 44...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Waterloo Regional Police deputy chief to retire

Steve Kannon - 0
Waterloo Regional Police will soon launch a search for a new deputy chief to replace Kevin Thaler, who last month announced he plans...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Regional police receive provincial grant for RIDE program

Observer Admin - 0
Waterloo Regional Police Service will receive $43,622 in funding through the province’s Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) grant to help detect impaired drivers and...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Province boosts funding to police to increase RIDE programs

Observer Admin - 0
The Ontario government this week announced it will provide $2.4 million in funding through its Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) grant to help police...
Get the full story ...
Police Report
Police Reporting - WRPS / OPP

Police wrap up holiday R.I.D.E program with over 10K stops

18

Waterloo Regional Police checked 10,734 vehicles during the holiday R.I.D.E. program, which wrapped up January 4.

Police held 44 R.I.D.E (Reducing Impaired Driving Everywhere) programs throughout Waterloo Region. A total of 183 charges were laid, including:

  • 17 impaired-related charges
  • 39 three-day suspensions and three seven-day suspensions
  • 97 Highway Traffic Act charges
  • 6 Criminal Code charges
  • 5 Cannabis Control Act charges

“Waterloo Regional Police remain committed to road safety and removing impaired drivers from our roadways,” said chief of police Bryan Larkin in a release. “Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and we continue to be determined to maintaining road safety in our community.”

In Wellington County, OPP conducted 112 R.I.D.E checks throughout the campaign and charged a total of 29 people with impaired driving offences (including refusal to provide a breath sample) and 30 more people received warning range suspensions.

DECEMBER 29

6:00 PM | Unknown occupants of a white pickup truck repeatedly fired a paintball gun at the side of a horse and buggy in the area of Lions Park in Elmira. Police believe the incident is connected to another on Dec. 22 when a pickup truck was observed driving into the parking lot of the Floradale Parochial School. Shortly after the truck entered the parking lot, rapid sounds of popping were heard coming from the school. It was later discovered that someone had entered the school and used a paintball gun to spray the main basement room and classroom. As a result of the investigation, on January 8 four youths were jointly charged with ‘break and enter’ and ‘mischief under $5,000’ in relation to the Floradale Parochial School incident. Three youths and one adult were jointly charged with ‘mischief under $5,000’ for the horse-and-buggy incident. A search warrant resulted in the seizure of a paintball gun and 202 paintballs. Investigators believe both incidents are related and are not believed to be targeted against the Mennonite community. Anyone with information regarding these two incidents is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

JANUARY 6

9:05 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a fail-to-remain collision involving a black sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a transport truck at the intersection of Wellington Road 18 and Wellington Road 29. Approximately 30 minutes later the SUV was involved in a gas drive-off from a business located on Tower Street in Fergus. Police viewed the video footage and were able to confirm the identity of the driver, who was known to police. Police also confirmed that the vehicle had been taken without the owner’s consent. Officers were able to stop the motor vehicle and the suspect was taken into custody. Police searched the vehicle incident to arrest and seized a large quantity of methamphetamine and cash. A 29-year-old Fergus man faces numerous charges, including three counts of ‘fail to comply with a probation order.’

JANUARY 7

11:00 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Hillfield Drive in New Hamburg for a collision. The male driver of an SUV lost control of his vehicle and struck a house on Hillfield Drive. There were no injuries to any of the occupants of the home, however, due to the damage, the home was deemed uninhabitable. The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As a result of the investigation, a 44-year-old London man was charged with ‘impaired operation of a motor vehicle,’ ‘over 80’ and ‘dangerous driving.’

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Emergency: 911
Non-Emergency: 519-570-9777

Search WRPS Incident Reports
File A Report Online
Map Incident Occurences

WOOLWICH COUNCIL

Woolwich Township CouncilSteve Kannon - 0

Woolwich proposes 5% tax hike for 2020

Budget talks underway this week, Woolwich council is looking at five per cent hike in property taxes, a move that would add $43.82 a year to the tax bill of an average home valued...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township CouncilSteve Kannon - 0

Woolwich considers borrowing for road maintenance work

Falling behind on road and bridge repairs, the township is looking at borrowing money for such projects, something it’s typically reserved for more tangible assets such as the Woolwich Memorial Centre. While staff sees it...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip

WELLESLEY COUNCIL

Wellesley Township Council

New slate of rec. fees among this year’s increases for Wellesley Twp. residents

Veronica Reiner - 0
With the calendar rolling over into a new year, Wellesley residents can expect to pay to more for their recreational pursuits.
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley to spread cost of septic-system inspections to residents

Veronica Reiner - 0
Ratepayers across Wellesley face a small fee increase in each of the next five years to cover the cost of an inspection program...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley working on priorities ahead of budget process

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
A preliminary budget discussion was very much that Tuesday night as Wellesley councillors met Tuesday night, not even coming up with a tax-rate target...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley rec. complex project moves into fundraising mode

Veronica Reiner - 0
Wellesley Township having cleared the way for a potential new $22-million recreation complex, the focus is now on putting together a fundraising campaign that...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

New St. Clements fire station officially open for service

Veronica Reiner - 0
The new fire station in St. Clements was officially declared open for service last Saturday. The $1.3-million project boasts additional...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Crime Stoppers

Christmas Message

Observer Admin - 0
On behalf of Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers, we would like to wish everyone a wonderful holiday season and a safe and prosperous New Year.
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Regional police receive provincial grant for RIDE program

Observer Admin - 0
Waterloo Regional Police Service will receive $43,622 in funding through the province’s Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) grant to help detect impaired drivers and...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Province boosts funding to police to increase RIDE programs

Observer Admin - 0
The Ontario government this week announced it will provide $2.4 million in funding through its Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) grant to help police...
Get the full story ...
Crime Stoppers

King St. N., Waterloo, ON

Observer Admin - 0
Crime of the Week: November 25, 2019 Case#: 1702 Offence: Break and Enter Date: October 1, 2019
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Martin, Annie

Chicken barn destroyed by fire Thursday morning

A wintry Wednesday