3.8 C
Elmira
Friday, January 10, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
ColumnsOwen Roberts
Their View / Opinion

Major agricultural trends for 2020 taking root locally

Owen Roberts
Column By Owen Roberts
42
0

Major agricultural trends being predicted this year for all of Canada are taking root here in the region. Although it’s months before crop producers will be in their fields, they’re keeping an eye on at least three significant issues bound to colour the way farming goes in 2020 – before they have a single seed in the ground.

Those issues, and the trends that either preceded them or developed from them, were described Tuesday by Farm Credit Canada (FCC), our country’s biggest farm financer. It holds a $36-billion lending portfolio, which keeps it on its toes, forecasting where the industry is headed so money can be available when and where it’s needed.

The issues – climate change, protectionism and automation – underline how agriculture is both global and local, in some other continent as well as right there in the field next to your subdivision.

J.P. Gervais, FCC’s chief agricultural economist, says these issues could significantly change the way Canadian farm operations, agri-businesses and food processors do business at home and around the world. The test, he says, is how farmers will adapt to take advantage of the opportunities or mitigate the challenges that come with each of these trends.

That’s big stuff. FCC and others who advise farmers are increasingly focussing on management – that is, helping farmers manage for potential risks and stay profitable and sustainable.

Now, that’s one thing when the risk is nearby, like urban encroachment or a veterinary shortage. But it reaches new anxiety-riddled heights when the causes are mostly out of farmers’ hands.

For example, what can farmers do about a chronic labour shortage? Automation is one response. Gervais says that despite global economic turmoil, the outlook for Canadian agriculture and food in 2020 remains positive thanks to ongoing investments in technology and innovation.

“These investments enable Canada to produce a wide range of commodities and processed foods, which helps the country maintain its competitive position in the world export market,” he says.

Some farmers can create automation themselves, but on a broad scale, they need to buy it.  They can try influencing labour shortages by pressuring Ottawa to support migrant worker programs. They can support organizations such as AgScape that introduce agriculture into classrooms across the province and familiarize young people with food production and related careers. But for the most part they can’t make anyone, local or otherwise, develop a taste for farm work.

The same goes for climate change. It affects us locally and requires action here, but it’s also a huge, complicated issue that needs attention worldwide. Activists ignite antagonism against farmers by blaming them and their livestock for global warming and climate change, sparking pro-environment campaigns with themes such as “agriculture isn’t destroying the planet – it’s feeding it.” The goal is to try to clarify farming’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions, which is about eight per cent of the total, at least in the US. Transportation comes in at almost 30 per cent.  

Protectionism – that is, foreign countries unfairly closing their borders to trade, or subsidizing it hugely – rounds out the big three from FCC. Again, farmers feel helpless against it. Most recently, Grain Farmers Ontario have called for Ottawa to set up a trade war fund, to support farmers hammered by protectionism. But they can’t fight it themselves.

The themes and issues identified by FCC carried over from 2019 and will likely be repeated next year … which is another frustration for farmers. No wonder that for them, mental health is also a major issue.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

We're looking for opinions that count.

Yours. Join in the conversation, provide another viewpoint, change minds with your perspective.

Write a Letter

OUR COLUMNISTS

Steve Kannon

January doldrums ideal for pondering the end of the world

Steve Kannon Steve Kannon - 0
January already got you down? It might get worse before it gets better, at least if you subscribe to the pseudoscience – and...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Photo radar is proof governments don’t care about civil rights

Steve Kannon Steve Kannon - 0
The region’s plan to roll out photo radar is symbolic of what ails government and society in general. An overstatement for something...
Get the full story ...
Gwynne Dyer

Iran likely to play the long game

Gwynne Dyer Gwynne Dyer - 0
If the Iranians played the game the same way that Donald Trump does, then their revenge for the American assassination of Iran’s leading general,...
Get the full story ...
Gwynne Dyer

Putting the hype in hypersonic missiles

Gwynne Dyer Gwynne Dyer - 0
Hypersonic missiles are not a terrifying new weapon. They are just another cog in the terrifying but remarkably stable old strategy called nuclear deterrence.
Get the full story ...
Owen Roberts

Major agricultural trends for 2020 taking root locally

Owen Roberts Owen Roberts - 0
Major agricultural trends being predicted this year for all of Canada are taking root here in the region. Although it’s months before crop producers...
Get the full story ...
Owen Roberts

Biotech ruling could change global farming through the 2020s

Owen Roberts Owen Roberts - 0
While most of us were preparing for Christmas, a game-changing pro-biotechnology ruling took place on the other side of the world that could profoundly...
Get the full story ...
Not So Great Outdoorsman

The psychology of ice fishing

Steve Galea Steve Galea - 0
A lot of people think a person has to be crazy to go ice fishing. After all, what you are doing is deliberately...
Get the full story ...
Not So Great Outdoorsman

The goodwill clause is one of the joys of Christmas

Steve Galea Steve Galea - 0
For the outdoors man and woman, Christmas is a time of great joy – and not just for reasons normal people might think...
Get the full story ...
Strange But True

Size not an issue, as moquitoes top list of deadliest predators

Bill & Rich Sones Bill & Rich Sones - 0
Q.  Which of the following is the deadliest predator of people on the planet?  A. sharks   B. lions and other big cats   C. human...
Get the full story ...
Strange But True

Rats can be trained to drive a car, inviting comparisons

Bill & Rich Sones Bill & Rich Sones - 0
Q.  “Baby face, you’ve got the cutest little baby face,” the song goes.  New science reveals that the power of cuteness goes way beyond...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
Write a Letter
Submit a News Tip
Find a Back Issue
Observer Policies

MORE COLUMNS

Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich proposes 5% tax hike for 2020

Steve Kannon - 0
Budget talks underway this week, Woolwich council is looking at five per cent hike in property taxes, a move that would add $43.82...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich considers borrowing for road maintenance work

Steve Kannon - 0
Falling behind on road and bridge repairs, the township is looking at borrowing money for such projects, something it’s typically reserved for more tangible...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

January doldrums ideal for pondering the end of the world

Steve Kannon - 0
January already got you down? It might get worse before it gets better, at least if you subscribe to the pseudoscience – and...
Get the full story ...
View From Here

The view from here: January 9, 2020

Scott Arnold - 0
Preparing for budget season doesn't mean what citizens think it does.
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Martin, Annie

Chicken barn destroyed by fire Thursday morning

A wintry Wednesday