Chicken barn destroyed by fire Thursday morning

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
Steve Kannon - 0

News Briefs

Woolwich nixes traffic islands Displeased with the troublesome pedestrian islands installed during the Region of Waterloo’s reconstruction of Church Street...
Aneta Rebiszewski - 9

Restored Victorian home in Elmira the subject of TV competition

Along with the influx of visitors that comes with the holiday season, Elmira will see one new family...
Steve Kannon - 0

Region looks at photo radar

Easing up on the gas pedal might be a good New Year’s resolution for 2020, as the region...
Steve Kannon - 0

2019 Year In Review

JANUARY Local women leverage their financial strength in numbers They say many hands make light work, and...
Fire completely levelled a two-storey chicken barn on the Third Line of Mapleton Township Thursday morning. Damage was pegged at $250,000.

Woolwich firefighters arriving on the scene found the empty building completely engulfed in flames. At that point, the job was to keep the fire away from other nearby buildings, said township fire chief Dale Martin.

No one was injured and no animals were harmed in the blaze.

“The barn was empty. The birds were coming tomorrow – 18,000 of the them.”

Though the cause of the fire remains under investigation, natural gas heaters were being used to warm the barn ahead of the delivery of a new batch of chicks, he said. A wood building filled with dry wood shavings provided “ripe” conditions for the fire to spread quickly.

Firefighters from Floradale, Elmira, St. Jacobs and Conestogo responded to the call, along with some tankers from Mapleton Township. Woolwich has an agreement to service that part of the neighbouring municipality.

While firefighters will look for the cause – “we know where it started” – the fire has been deemed not suspicious.

Steve Kannon - 0

Lending a hand, and a little bit of comfort

Handmade comforters have for decades been part of the care packages the Mennonite Central Committee has sent to aid people displaced by war or natural disasters. With the organization celebrating its centennial year in 2020,...
Get the full story ...

Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks beat Paris in overtime

Steve Kannon - 0
The Wellesley Applejacks scored first and last in facing the Paris Mounties in their sole game of the week. That was especially important...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley approves budget with 3.9% hike

Steve Kannon - 0
The average Wellesley homeowner can expect to pay an additional $42 this year on the township portion of their tax bill under a budget...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich considers borrowing for road maintenance work

Steve Kannon - 0
Falling behind on road and bridge repairs, the township is looking at borrowing money for such projects, something it’s typically reserved for more tangible...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Kings start the new year right with a pair of wins

Steve Kannon - 0
It’s 2-0 for 2020 as the new year gets rolling for the Elmira Sugar Kings. Back from a two-week Christmas break,...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich proposes 5% tax hike for 2020

Steve Kannon - 0
Budget talks underway this week, Woolwich council is looking at five per cent hike in property taxes, a move that would add $43.82...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Police partner with Special Olympics as region to host Games

Observer Admin - 0
The Waterloo Regional Police Service and Special Olympics Ontario have launched the Draft an Athlete program in support of the 2020 Spring Games.
Get the full story ...
Local News

Some 450 animals perish in fire

Veronica Reiner - 0
It was all hands on deck when all three Wellesley fire stations, Waterloo Regional Police and a Woolwich Fire Department tanker were called to...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Neighbours leap to action in Linwood

Faisal Ali - 0
A Linwood home suffered extensive damage in a fire Thursday morning. Wellesley Township firefighters responding to the Isabella Street location found the structure completely engulfed...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Sunshine list jumps to 16 in Woolwich and Wellesley townships

Steve Kannon - 1
Woolwich and Wellesley townships contributed 16 members to a list of people on the public dime who earned more than $100,000 in 2018, up...
Get the full story ...
Martin, Annie

A wintry Wednesday

Woolwich proposes 5% tax hike for 2020