Waterloo Regional Police deputy chief to retire

Waterloo Regional Police will soon launch a search for a new deputy chief to replace Kevin Thaler, who last month announced he plans to retire after 32 years with the department. The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board will launch a recruitment process in the New Year for a new Deputy Chief.

Thaler, who will officially retire March 31, began his policing career as a cadet with the WRPS in 1988. He served in several different positions, including frontline patrol, communications, homicide, and professional standards, before rising to the rank of inspector in 2011. He became executive officer to the chief of police in 2012 and neighbourhood policing superintendent in 2014. he was named deputy chief of police in 2015.

“This has been an incredibly rewarding career,” said Thaler in a release. “It has been one adventure after another, surrounded by remarkably dedicated people who always found a way to accomplish the mission. It has been a privilege to not only serve this great community, but to do it within an incredible organization that has offered me many rewarding experiences and friendships.

“While it wasn’t an easy decision to make, it was the right decision,” he said.

“It has been a pleasure to work with deputy Thaler over the years,” said chief Bryan Larkin. “His commitment to the residents of Waterloo Region and his efforts to foster relationships between the community and our police service have been valuable assets to our organization. I want to personally thank him for his vision, his leadership, and his friendship over the years.”