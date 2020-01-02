Waterloo Regional Police deputy chief to retire

Waterloo Regional Police will soon launch a search for a new deputy chief to replace Kevin Thaler, who last month announced he plans to retire after 32 years with the department. The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board will launch a recruitment process in the New Year for a new Deputy Chief.
Thaler, who will officially retire March 31, began his policing career as a cadet with the WRPS in 1988. He served in several different positions, including frontline patrol, communications, homicide, and professional standards, before rising to the rank of inspector in 2011. He became executive officer to the chief of police in 2012 and neighbourhood policing superintendent in 2014. he was named deputy chief of police in 2015.
“This has been an incredibly rewarding career,” said Thaler in a release. “It has been one adventure after another, surrounded by remarkably dedicated people who always found a way to accomplish the mission. It has been a privilege to not only serve this great community, but to do it within an incredible organization that has offered me many rewarding experiences and friendships.
“While it wasn’t an easy decision to make, it was the right decision,” he said.
“It has been a pleasure to work with deputy Thaler over the years,” said chief Bryan Larkin. “His commitment to the residents of Waterloo Region and his efforts to foster relationships between the community and our police service have been valuable assets to our organization. I want to personally thank him for his vision, his leadership, and his friendship over the years.”
DECEMBER 21
7:20 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a collision at King Street North and Printery Road in St Jacobs. A white GMC Yukon, travelling northbound, lost control, drove over a pedestrian safety island and struck a Toyota Sienna van, which was in the southbound lane. The driver and the passenger in the van were transported to Grand River Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two occupants of the GMC Yukon then stole a green Jeep Cherokee from a good Samaritan who had stopped to assist. They fled east down Printery Road. The GMC Yukon was discovered to have been stolen from Elora. The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation. Anyone who may have seen the collision, or has information regarding this incident, is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
DECEMBER 22
3:00 PM | Waterloo Regional Police Service responded to a report of a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of the intersection on Listowel Road and Arthur Street in Elmira. Officers located two adult males passed out inside the vehicle, where they found what was suspected to be fentanyl. Both men were arrested.
4:00 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision south of Elora. A grey sport utility vehicle had entered the ditch and struck a tree. Emergency service responded and the driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver, a 92-year-old Guelph man, later succumbed to his injuries.