Police Report

Waterloo Regional Police deputy chief to retire

Steve Kannon - 0
Waterloo Regional Police will soon launch a search for a new deputy chief to replace Kevin Thaler, who last month announced he plans...
Police Report

Regional police receive provincial grant for RIDE program

Observer Admin - 0
Waterloo Regional Police Service will receive $43,622 in funding through the province’s Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) grant to help detect impaired drivers and...
Police Report

Province boosts funding to police to increase RIDE programs

Observer Admin - 0
The Ontario government this week announced it will provide $2.4 million in funding through its Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) grant to help police...
Police Report

Police out in force with RIDE programs through the holidays

Observer Admin - 0
With the holidays just weeks away, police have their festive RIDE program in full swing. Police services across the province take part in holiday...
Police Report
Police Reporting - WRPS / OPP

Waterloo Regional Police deputy chief to retire

6

Waterloo Regional Police will soon launch a search for a new deputy chief to replace Kevin Thaler, who last month announced he plans to retire after 32 years with the department. The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board will launch a recruitment process in the New Year for a new Deputy Chief.

Thaler, who will officially retire March 31, began his policing career as a cadet with the WRPS in 1988. He served in several different positions, including frontline patrol, communications, homicide, and professional standards, before rising to the rank of inspector in 2011. He became executive officer to the chief of police in 2012 and neighbourhood policing superintendent in 2014. he was named deputy chief of police in 2015.

“This has been an incredibly rewarding career,” said Thaler in a release. “It has been one adventure after another, surrounded by remarkably dedicated people who always found a way to accomplish the mission. It has been a privilege to not only serve this great community, but to do it within an incredible organization that has offered me many rewarding experiences and friendships.

“While it wasn’t an easy decision to make, it was the right decision,” he said.

“It has been a pleasure to work with deputy Thaler over the years,” said chief Bryan Larkin. “His commitment to the residents of Waterloo Region and his efforts to foster relationships between the community and our police service have been valuable assets to our organization. I want to personally thank him for his vision, his leadership, and his friendship over the years.”



DECEMBER 21

7:20 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a collision at King Street North and Printery Road in St Jacobs. A white GMC Yukon, travelling northbound, lost control, drove over a pedestrian safety island and struck a Toyota Sienna van, which was in the southbound lane. The driver and the passenger in the van were transported to Grand River Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two occupants of the GMC Yukon then stole a green Jeep Cherokee from a good Samaritan who had stopped to assist. They fled east down Printery Road. The GMC Yukon was discovered to have been stolen from Elora. The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation. Anyone who may have seen the collision, or has information regarding this incident, is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.





DECEMBER 22

3:00 PM | Waterloo Regional Police Service responded to a report of a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of the intersection on Listowel Road and Arthur Street in Elmira. Officers located two adult males passed out inside the vehicle, where they found what was suspected to be fentanyl. Both men were arrested.

4:00 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision south of Elora. A grey sport utility vehicle had entered the ditch and struck a tree. Emergency service responded and the driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver, a 92-year-old Guelph man, later succumbed to his injuries.



WOOLWICH COUNCIL

Woolwich Township CouncilSteve Kannon - 0

Woolwich to move ahead with planning for rebuild of Breslau drain

The average Breslau homeowner is facing a bill of $2,000 to $5,000 as Woolwich moves ahead with plans to repair the municipal drain that runs through the north and east sides of the village.
Woolwich Township CouncilSteve Kannon - 0

Getting drivers to slow down a slow process in Woolwich Township

Traffic issues, particularly speeding, are a frequent source of public complaints received by Woolwich officials. Often more perception than reality, the topic is nonetheless in turn a familiar refrain for councillors seeking answers from staff.
WELLESLEY COUNCIL

Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley to spread cost of septic-system inspections to residents

Veronica Reiner - 0
Ratepayers across Wellesley face a small fee increase in each of the next five years to cover the cost of an inspection program...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley working on priorities ahead of budget process

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
A preliminary budget discussion was very much that Tuesday night as Wellesley councillors met Tuesday night, not even coming up with a tax-rate target...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley rec. complex project moves into fundraising mode

Veronica Reiner - 0
Wellesley Township having cleared the way for a potential new $22-million recreation complex, the focus is now on putting together a fundraising campaign that...
Wellesley Township Council

New St. Clements fire station officially open for service

Veronica Reiner - 0
The new fire station in St. Clements was officially declared open for service last Saturday. The $1.3-million project boasts additional...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley lifts moratorium on kennel licenses, revises bylaw

Veronica Reiner - 0
A 16-month moratorium imposed on new dog kennel licenses in Wellesley Township was lifted Tuesday night, as council also look to revise its kennel...
Police Report

Police investigate stray bullet that struck St. Jacobs home

Observer Admin - 1
Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate after a St. Jacobs resident reported a stray bullet broke a bedroom window on the second floor...
Local News

Driver killed in single-vehicle rollover near Heidelberg

Veronica Reiner - 0
An 18-year-old Mitchell man died at the scene after being ejected from his pickup truck during a single-vehicle collision near Heidelberg on Thursday morning. Police...
Local News

Police investigate graffiti spree

Veronica Reiner - 0
  A spate of graffiti over the weekend in Elmira has police investigating four counts of vandalism. Some of the spree was caught on high-definition...
Local News

Police issue warning about counterfeit currency circulating in the region

Observer Admin - 0
Waterloo Regional Police are warning community members after receiving several reports of residents falling victim to counterfeit currency. Since January, police have received more than...
