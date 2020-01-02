3.9 C
Elmira
Thursday, January 2, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
ColumnsSteve Kannon
Their View / Opinion

Photo radar is proof governments don’t care about civil rights

Steve Kannon
Column By Steve Kannon
4
0

The region’s plan to roll out photo radar is symbolic of what ails government and society in general.

An overstatement for something that proponents will say protects children? Not at all.

Essentially, the proposal to introduce photo radar in school zones is a cash grab masquerading as a public relations exercise. We know that by asking a simple question: what problem does this solve? There haven’t been scores of deaths, injuries and collisions in school zones, so that’s not the problem in question, despite what will be repeated appeals to safety. Speeding? Sure, that occurs, though the region itself will acknowledge the calls it receives from the public are often due to perceptions of speeding, not the reality of the situation, as actual traffic monitoring typically reveals.

The region’s existing red-light cameras have been shown to cause collisions, though whether they deter drivers from running red lights – as opposed to beating yellows – is another matter. Certainly other jurisdictions have shown the cameras to be flawed, open to corruption and, yes, simply money grabs.

The cameras are put in place because they exist. Once installed, the revenue they generate becomes part of the budgeting process, and must be maintained and increased to pour money into municipal coffers – hardly a reason to support them, unless you’re a bureaucrat looking for alternatives to extract more from the already overburdened public.

More widely, photo radar being deployed because the technology exists is symptomatic of a wider trend in which we’re sliding into a police state where freedom and privacy are stolen from the public because the tools are available, there are profits to be made, officials don’t care to protect civil rights and, frankly, many people are their own worst enemies.

The latter group will include those members of the public who’ll argue that there’s nothing to worry about if you don’t speed in school zones, for instance. That’s just another variation of the nothing-to-hide excuse for authoritarian surveillance.

As with each effort to strip away privacy rights, there are those who will argue they’re fine with each new measure because they’ve got nothing to hide. Only those with something to hide – only criminals, for those of this misguided mindset – would argue against more surveillance. That kind of reasoning alone is enough to dismiss the “nothing to hide” argument. Of course, it’s also easily shot down by asking those who make that argument if they own curtains and blinds. If they’ve got nothing to hide, they certainly won’t mind others looking in through their windows, right? Or having their bank records made public?

Nobody, of course, wants to do that. We all value some measure of privacy. And we all have something to hide, which doesn’t make us criminals, terrorists or the like.

Our privacy is under attack from every direction, from surveillance cameras to increasingly draconian internet snooping. Large corporations, particularly the invasive Google, Facebook and the like, have created a business model based on violating your privacy and civil rights. They could be shut down at the stroke of a pen by government regulation, yet politicians and bureaucrats have no interest in protecting your rights. Instead, they want to make life much worse, all to their own benefit.

They care not about the unethical drive to boost the state’s ability to collect, track, store, aggregate and use information that represents a huge power imbalance. A lack of control on what happens to the growing amount of information collected poses future risks as technology evolves, while today it threatens to circumvent laws that protect our rights in traditional encounters with authorities.

Sure, there’s some lip service to protecting the public here – officials in Europe are doing a much better job, though there’s a long way to go – but if history has taught us anything it’s that new technologies are never held in check for long. Because we can do something, we will do that thing. Only the most stringent of regulations – the kind not favoured by governments bent on authoritarian control – have a hope of curtailing the erosion of our rights.

We have become accustomed to financial outlets tracking our spending habits via credit and debit cards; “security” cameras are commonplace everywhere from banks to convenience stores; using the Internet leaves a clear trail to those in the know. In the private sector, we still have something of a choice to avoid some of the tracing measures, though not as large as we think – nor as large as we should have if regulators were doing their jobs. But when the government begins installing what are in essence tracking devices with gleeful abandon, we have the state sanctioning this dangerous and invasive practice.

Given the government failures, nobody’s watching the watchers. With photo radar and red-light cameras, government joins the rank of the voyeurs.

It’s into that environment that red light cameras and school-zone photo radar needs to be debated. We’re already suffering death by a thousand cuts, so we need to prevent one more, rolling each back until we’ve got a freer society. There is thus far no talk of such privacy and civil rights concerns, of course.

What reports thus far do talk about is increasing the size of the bureaucracy, which is always the primary concern of bureaucrats. No worries, though, as the costs will be covered by revenues from fines. Those rising staff costs will mean the fines have to worked into the budget – a quota system, as it were. And if people stop cooperating by slowing down in the school zones – the purported rationale for the invasive technology – the region can always add more cameras or make the radar more sensitive or simply boost taxes to pay for increased administrative costs that add no value to the public.

Simply axing the program and the associated staff aren’t on the, well, radar.

Well beyond the pale is the simplest solution of all: drop the idea before it becomes another burden on the wallets and rights of the public.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

We're looking for opinions that count.

Yours. Join in the conversation, provide another viewpoint, change minds with your perspective.

Write a Letter

OUR COLUMNISTS

Steve Kannon

Photo radar is proof governments don’t care about civil rights

Steve Kannon Steve Kannon - 0
The region’s plan to roll out photo radar is symbolic of what ails government and society in general. An overstatement for something...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Tech and regulations can only go so far in blocking scammers

Steve Kannon Steve Kannon - 0
Along with traditional crimes associated with the holidays – shoplifting, stealing from vehicles and mail theft – technology has brought us a bevy of...
Get the full story ...
Gwynne Dyer

Putting the hype in hypersonic missiles

Gwynne Dyer Gwynne Dyer - 0
Hypersonic missiles are not a terrifying new weapon. They are just another cog in the terrifying but remarkably stable old strategy called nuclear deterrence.
Get the full story ...
Gwynne Dyer

Deadlock at Madrid, Aussie firestorms

Gwynne Dyer Gwynne Dyer - 0
“The point of no return is no longer over the horizon,” warned UN secretary general António Guterres as the 25th climate summit (COP25) opened...
Get the full story ...
Owen Roberts

Biotech ruling could change global farming through the 2020s

Owen Roberts Owen Roberts - 0
While most of us were preparing for Christmas, a game-changing pro-biotechnology ruling took place on the other side of the world that could profoundly...
Get the full story ...
Owen Roberts

The cattle are lowing; the money’s not flowing

Owen Roberts Owen Roberts - 0
Right here at home, where some of the finest beef animals are raised, we’re running contrary to a global trend that shows the cattle...
Get the full story ...
Not So Great Outdoorsman

The goodwill clause is one of the joys of Christmas

Steve Galea Steve Galea - 0
For the outdoors man and woman, Christmas is a time of great joy – and not just for reasons normal people might think...
Get the full story ...
Not So Great Outdoorsman

Sleep and the outdoors enthusiast

Steve Galea Steve Galea - 0
Now that winter is almost upon us and the days are about to get longer, the outdoorsman and outdoorswoman faces one of nature’s cruelest...
Get the full story ...
Strange But True

Rats can be trained to drive a car, inviting comparisons

Bill & Rich Sones Bill & Rich Sones - 0
Q.  “Baby face, you’ve got the cutest little baby face,” the song goes.  New science reveals that the power of cuteness goes way beyond...
Get the full story ...
Strange But True

Just now, crabs are the thing for Christmas … Island

Bill & Rich Sones Bill & Rich Sones - 0
Q.  Christmas Island, a remote 35-square-mile island in the Indian Ocean, is home to about 1,500 people and some 35,000,000 red crabs, reports Dan...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
Write a Letter
Submit a News Tip
Find a Back Issue
Observer Policies

MORE COLUMNS

Local News

Region looks at photo radar

Steve Kannon - 0
Easing up on the gas pedal might be a good New Year’s resolution for 2020, as the region contemplates bringing back photo radar.
Get the full story ...
Local News

Speed limits to drop in zones around rural schools

Steve Kannon - 0
The speed limit will drop around four rural schools in Woolwich, a safety measure that will come into effect this fall. Portions of Scotch Line,...
Get the full story ...
Comment & Opinion

Red light cams are about cash, not your safety

Steve Kannon - 0
The Region of Waterloo is worried about red light cameras. Oh, not that they’re an invasion of privacy, responsible for making intersections less safe...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Speed to be limited near school on Three Bridges Road

Steve Kannon - 0
Woolwich to do a review of similar zones, look to step up collection of traffic and speed data Concerned about safety, Woolwich will implement school...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Region looks at photo radar

New slate of rec. fees among this year’s increases for Wellesley...

Waterloo Regional Police deputy chief to retire