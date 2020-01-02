3.9 C
Elmira
Thursday, January 2, 2020
Local NewsWellesley Township Council
New slate of rec. fees among this year’s increases for Wellesley Twp. residents

Veronica Reiner
By Veronica Reiner
With the calendar rolling over into a new year, Wellesley residents can expect to pay to more for their recreational pursuits.

Meeting December 17, councillors approved a slate of amendments to the township’s fees and charges bylaw, with new pricing coming into effect January 1.

Most of the fees in the recreation sector increased by two per cent, with exceptions such as the full rental of the community centre in Hawkesville now at $210.89 from $130.87.

Arena advertising costs are now separate for the St. Clements and Wellesley arenas; Wellesley arena board advertising costs have been increased to $250, as there are “more people in Wellesley arena,” according to the staff report. St. Clements board advertising is priced at $176.02.

Net movers have a new flat rate of $35 for one or more back-to-back games, and non-local minor sports fees shot up from $137.21 to $150, “to increase the difference between local and non local minor sports.”

Proposed recreation fees to be removed include minimum staffing ($72.30) and full day minimum staffing ($144.64) for night-time ball tournaments, and the Linwood large hall hourly rental rate of $47.72.

One new feature that caught the attention of councillors is the “Slice of Ice” recreation fee, with Ward 4 Coun. Carl Smit asking for clarification as to what the fee entailed.

“Slice of Ice is designed for a P.A. Day … when there’s a group of six to eight kids in the community that want to go out and play hockey for an hour,” explained recreation director Danny Roth in response. “This gives them the ability to pay $10 per person for the kids to come out and play hockey for an hour.

“We were one of the few municipalities that didn’t have a program like that in place.”

It costs $8.86 minimum and requires at least five players. Slice of Ice is not available on weekends and dependent on staff availability.

Nearly all fees in the public works sector increased by two per cent as well, “based on inflation rates.” This includes vehicle and equipment rentals, engineering services, and civic addressing and administration fees. The two exceptions were surface works deposit and lot grading review.

New fees were added in the administration department, including a property owner changes fee of $25 “to cover the cost of changing ownership details, reviewing the files, and notifying new property owners about taxation particulars when a property changes hands.”

Several fees in the planning department were more significantly altered, such as the development agreement for consent deposit, from $1,300 up to $2,500. The site plan control deposit is now $4,000, from the 2019 rate of $3,000. Part lot control deposit per application increased to $1,200, from $1,000. A new amendment to remove holding zone fee in a zone change application was added and now costs $1,000, lower than a typical zoning bylaw amendment of $1,500.

Wellesley councillors are expected to formalize the new fee schedule when they meet again January 7.

