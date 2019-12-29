fbpx
Students visit Twin Oaks residents before Christmas

Diane Strickler
By Diane Strickler
2

On the afternoon of Thursday, December 19th the students from Denise Hayward’s Grade 7 & 8 class at St. Boniface school visited the residents next door at Twin Oaks Nursing Home.

The school had told Twin Oaks Activity Director Katie Kemp what they were planning on doing and she, in turn, gave the school the first names of the residents along with their likes. So each stocking held items that the residents could relate to and enjoy.  The school community donated all of the gifts to the residents. 

The stocking was made by a combination of about 50 students who helped to make the stockings which were coordinated by Special Education Teacher LeeAnn Baker. Librarian Technician, Carol Lance also helped the students in sewing and decorating the stockings   The  15 students in the “Faith in Action Team” helped to pack the stockings.  Extra gifts were also given to the residents which were presented by the 24 students in Katie Sroka’s French class.

Cathy Sloan , Tamara Pulkina & Adrian Gronek
Lotti Packmor, Denise Hayward, Katie Wetzel, Nate Kobe

