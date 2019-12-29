fbpx
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Santa came to Maryhill

Diane Strickler
By Diane Strickler
This year again with no snow Santa toured through Maryhill on a wagon on Sunday, December 22nd at 3:30 p.m.  The Maryhill Fire Truck could be heard as they escorted Santa Claus (aka Graham Snyder) through Maryhill.  Santa made a slow tour through all the subdivisions in Maryhill with his elves.  People along the routes donated food and these donations will be going to the Woolwich Food Bank.

The procession then travelled into Bloomingdale and then onto Breslau.

A huge thank you to the South Woolwich Optimist Club for making this happened and for Santa’s elves for picking up the donations.

