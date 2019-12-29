fbpx
Maryhill News
Maryhill News

Practicing the emergency plan at Twin Oaks

By Diane Strickler
Woolwich Township Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Aldous visited Twin Oaks Nursing Home on Thursday December 19 at 1 p.m.  Helping to co-ordinate the fire drill was John Vandenberg, Maintenance Manager and activity director Katie Kemp. 

The nursing staff at the Nursing Home had to react like they would if there was a catastrophe and they would have to move the residents in a hurry – whether they were confined to a bed, in a wheelchair or using a walker.  This is where the 17 students from Denise Hayward’s grade 7 /8 class came in with French teacher Katie Stroka supervising the students.  They were asked to pretend they were the residents. 

Students visit Twin Oaks residents before Christmas

On the afternoon of Thursday, December 19th the students from Denise Hayward’s Grade 7 & 8 class at St. Boniface school visited the residents next door at Twin Oaks Nursing Home.
