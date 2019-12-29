Practicing the emergency plan at Twin Oaks

Woolwich Township Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Aldous visited Twin Oaks Nursing Home on Thursday December 19 at 1 p.m. Helping to co-ordinate the fire drill was John Vandenberg, Maintenance Manager and activity director Katie Kemp.

The nursing staff at the Nursing Home had to react like they would if there was a catastrophe and they would have to move the residents in a hurry – whether they were confined to a bed, in a wheelchair or using a walker. This is where the 17 students from Denise Hayward’s grade 7 /8 class came in with French teacher Katie Stroka supervising the students. They were asked to pretend they were the residents.