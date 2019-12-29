Maryhill school Christmas concert

The annual St. Boniface Christmas Concert took place on Wednesday, December 18th at 1 p.m. The gym was packed with some people having to stand to watch this performance. Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends and neighbours all came to enjoy the performances.

Emcees for the concert were Charisse Pooran and Ryan Bischof, with Ian Gallagher working the stage curtains.

Principal Marylin Dawson welcomed the many people present.

Co-ordinator for the concert was organized by grade 5 / 6 teacher Jacqueline Ward, Denise Hayward grade 7 / 8 teacher and the “WE TEAM” .

The concert began with the French Teacher Katie Sroka starting with a French blessing a “ Christmas prayer” shared by the 15 students from Grade 4. As a gift, the Grade 5 / 6 class recorded 2 French songs – their rendition of the “12 Days of French class” and “ He is Born” and this will be sent out to all the families in the school.

Nancy Zuzinjak’s grade 4 class were in costume as they performed the Nativity play.

The school had recently seen the play “Elf” with Will Ferrell and the Grades 5 /6 and 7 / 8’s classes decided to do their own rendition for their parts in the pageant. Teacher Jacqueline Ward’s grade 5 / 6 class did the first part of the play with Alia Maturana playing the leading role as “Buddy the Elf” in her costume and donning the “Buddy the Elf” costume for the second part of the play was Hayden Weber when the grade 7 / 8 class of Denise Haywards performed. Students created their own costumes and made many of the props.

The one Junior & Senior Kindergarten teacher Amanda Beatty with the help of Steven Cleasby, Early Childhood Educational Assistant had their class singing and dancing to “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and “O’ What a Glorious Night”.

Chantel Kuehn along with Early Childhood Educational Assistants Gwen King and Shannon Hancock, had their Junior & Senior Kindergarten class singing & dancing to “Super Duper Christmas with Jesus” and Blitzen Boogie complete with actions. This got a lot of laughter from the audience.

Grade 1 teacher Megan Lam had her class singing and dancing to Mr. Santa.

Next on the agenda was Karen Randall’s grade 2 class performing the play the “Littlest Christmas Tree”.

The last act to perform were the Grade 3 class of Julie Johnston who sang Bruce Springsteen’s version of “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town”.

The concert closed off with Charisse and Ryan wishing the audience a Merry Christmas and thanked everyone for coming to the annual St. Boniface Christmas Concert and hoped to see everyone next year.