Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Brunch at St. Boniface school

By Diane Strickler
This year a new tradition was started at St. Boniface School.  Instead of a Christmas Dinner the staff, students and volunteers enjoyed a breakfast at 11:15 on Thursday, December 19th .  The buffet line included pancakes and syrup with sausages which were made by parent volunteers and the St. Boniface School Parent Council.  Marylin Dawson, principal welcomed the over 200 students, staff and special guests and while everyone ate she read the story,  “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas”.  Each table shared what they were grateful for at their table and their plans for Christmas. Each table consisted of children from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8 and one staff member or guest.

