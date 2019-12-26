fbpx
8.2 C
Elmira
Friday, December 27, 2019
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Region sees growing pains with EasyGO

Waterloo Region transit still working out the bugs

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
1
0

TRENDING

Local NewsVeronica Reiner - 0

BC family is Elmira-bound after TV win

Elmira is set to gain three new residents, as a B.C. family is the winner of million-dollar home on...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsAneta Rebiszewski - 9

Restored Victorian home in Elmira the subject of TV competition

Along with the influx of visitors that comes with the holiday season, Elmira will see one new family...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

News Briefs

Woolwich nixes traffic islands Displeased with the troublesome pedestrian islands installed during the Region of Waterloo’s reconstruction of Church Street...
Get the full story ...
Living HereVeronica Reiner - 0

Wellesley family lights it up for Christmas

A glorious musical light show display is up and running once again for its eighth year in Wellesley...
Get the full story ...

THIS WEEK

Elmira
overcast clouds
8.2 ° C
11.7 °
5 °
87 %
2.1kmh
90 %
Fri
6 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
7 °

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Waterloo Regional Government

Region looking at future of Blue Box

Steve Kannon - 0
It’s not until after the holidays that we realize just how wasteful they can be, in the literal sense, as garbage bags, recycling...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich to move ahead with planning for rebuild of Breslau drain

Steve Kannon - 0
The average Breslau homeowner is facing a bill of $2,000 to $5,000 as Woolwich moves ahead with plans to repair the municipal drain...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

SNC-Lavalin case reveals corruption at many levels

Steve Kannon - 0
SNC-Lavalin’s guilty plea to fraud charges both vindicates the stance of former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and brings to something of a close the...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Tech and regulations can only go so far in blocking scammers

Steve Kannon - 0
Along with traditional crimes associated with the holidays – shoplifting, stealing from vehicles and mail theft – technology has brought us a bevy of...
Get the full story ...
Creative Arts

Traditional story maintains the holiday vibe

Steve Kannon - 0
Travelling far and wide with his ballet company, Bengt Jörgen sees a resurgence in audiences for performing arts, the result of young people wanting...
Get the full story ...

The Elmira circulator bus continues to operate free of charge, but if it becomes a permanent fixture it’ll have to be integrated into Grand River Transit’s fare system. A decision is still a year away, giving the region more time to work out the bugs.

The EasyGO fare card has certainly had its share of glitches since being rolled out this summer in conjunction with the launch of light rail transit. That was to be expected with any new system, says the region’s director of transit services.

“We’re doing pretty well, but we didn’t start out too well,” admitted Peter Zinck, pointing to problems that were both systemic, including software issues, and related to individual kiosk machines.

Since rollout, there have been software upgrades, as well as improvements to the hardware, he said.

Many of the issues were related to ease of use, including installing card-holders on the machines to ensure users are less likely to get transfer errors in putting money on the cards.

The region has been working with the supplier, Scheidt and Bachmann, to work out the bugs, said Zinck.

The company was last month awarded a $650,000 contract to provide parts to service the machines over a five-year period. There’s also a $360,000 per year deal with provide maintenance for the electronic fare management system.

In dealing with glitches, Scheidt and Bachmann are drawing on their work with fare systems in other cities, including Ottawa and London, Ont., said Zinck, noting the supplier has “stepped up” to address the concerns.

“They’ve got some learned experience from other places,” he said, pointing to the card-holder upgrades as an example. “That’s a case of something they’ve learned elsewhere.”

The region is looking to integrate its entire system to the EasyGO system, making it seamless whether riders are using the LRT, buses or the BusPlus system, such as the New Hamburg route rolled out in Wilmot Township. The smaller vehicles have been equipped with handheld fare-card readers, for instance.

That would likely be the system employed if the Elmira circulator bus become a permanent service. Currently operated by Kiwanis Transit under a twice-extended pilot project, the local shuttle service makes a five-kilometre loop through Elmira time to coordinate with the GRT route 21 scheduled stop outside the township administrative office at Church and Maple streets.

If the service is made permanent, Kiwanis Transit would “definitely” make a bid to continue operating the route under any request for proposal (RFP) the region might issue, said manager Cheryl Fisher. The current pilot project runs through December 2020.

Cheryl Fisher demonstrates the EasyGO system set up at the Kiwanis Transit office in Elmira [Steve Kannon]

Bidding on the contract would mean providing a bus and other equipment meeting the specifications of the RFP, she added.

Woolwich ratepayers are currently hit with an $80,000-a-year special levy to fund the circulator bus, with a regional report earlier this year predicting that number would more than double to $173,000 if the service was placed under the auspices of the GRT.

Currently, the service sees an average of 1,200 to 1,300 riders per month, with the region expecting boardings to drop by a third when fares are introduced.

For now, ridership remains strong, said Fisher. From January through October this year, about 14,000 boardings, of which some 1,100 were transfers to or from GRT route 21. Kiwanis Transit was able to shift about 1,250 rides from its specialized service to the circulator bus in the first 10 months of the year.

Current levels amount to about nine boardings per hour of operation.

“It’s doing very well. We are very pleased with the numbers, as is the region.,” she said. “The community has embraced it.”

Kiwanis Transit has an EasyGO kiosk at its Industrial Drive location. There’s been discussions about installing one at the township administrative building, which is the connector point between the Elmira bus and route 21. The township previously sold tickets before the switch to electronic fares, and people still come in looking for tickets, said director of finance Richard Petherick.

While there has been talk of kiosk, the region hasn’t indicated any timelines, he added.

At the region, Zinck said improvements are always in the works, with seamless integration a key goal.

“One system, one fare. We’re moving to that. Sometimes we [miss] – it’s a fairly complex system in a variable environment,” he said.

Among those complexities will be dealing with the first winter season under the new system, particularly the outdoor kiosks at the LRT stations.

“That will be a learning curve for us,” said Zinck.

Previous articleWoolwich to move ahead with planning for rebuild of Breslau drain
Next articleRegion looking at future of Blue Box

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereVeronica Reiner - 0

Floradale PS seeks new playground

Going inclusive and safer comes with a $34,000 price tag as parents at Floradale Public School look to raise money for a new playground. The new equipment they’ve got their...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Elmira Sugar Kings

League recognizes contributions of three Sugar Kings

Veronica Reiner - 0
In addition to their first-place position in the standings, the Elmira Sugar Kings have plenty of reasons to celebrate. The team swept through the...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Skating with the Kings

Observer Admin - 0
Get the full story ...
Creative Arts

Traditional story maintains the holiday vibe

Steve Kannon - 0
Travelling far and wide with his ballet company, Bengt Jörgen sees a resurgence in audiences for performing arts, the result of young people wanting...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

Elmira Bus pilot project warrants ongoing trial, says Kiwanis Transit head

Faisal Ali - 0
If the past several months have been a test for the viability of a regularly scheduled bus route in Elmira, then the results are...
Get the full story ...
Comment & Opinion

Observer 2018: Year In Review

Observer Admin - 0
JANUARY Cold weather, holiday schedules wreak havoc with garbage collection Extremely cold weather to start the year wreaked havoc on waste collection in the townships, leaving...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Elmira bus proving a popular option during test run

Veronica Reiner - 0
Halfway through its six-month trial run, the “Elmira Bus” is exceeding the expectations of the Kiwanis Transit organizer who jumpstarted the venture.
Get the full story ...
Local News

Kiwanis Transit ready to debut new Elmira bus route

Faisal Ali - 0
From the latest stage of the Birdland subdivision in the south end of town to the sprawling Lunor development in the west, Elmira has...
Get the full story ...

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Cutting red tape to create more housing options

Region looking at future of Blue Box

Woolwich to move ahead with planning for rebuild of Breslau drain