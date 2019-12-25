fbpx
Police Report

Regional police receive provincial grant for RIDE program

Observer Admin - 0
Waterloo Regional Police Service will receive $43,622 in funding through the province’s Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) grant to help detect impaired drivers and...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Province boosts funding to police to increase RIDE programs

Observer Admin - 0
The Ontario government this week announced it will provide $2.4 million in funding through its Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) grant to help police...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Police out in force with RIDE programs through the holidays

Observer Admin - 0
With the holidays just weeks away, police have their festive RIDE program in full swing. Police services across the province take part in holiday...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Police partner with Special Olympics as region to host Games

Observer Admin - 0
The Waterloo Regional Police Service and Special Olympics Ontario have launched the Draft an Athlete program in support of the 2020 Spring Games.
Get the full story ...
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers: Waterloo Region

Christmas Message

0

On behalf of Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers, we would like to wish everyone a wonderful holiday season and a safe and prosperous New Year.

With the Holiday Season in full swing, Crime Stoppers would like to remind community members to remain vigilant when they are shopping. Lock your vehicles and hide or remove any valuable items to prevent thieves from stealing them.  Simply securing your vehicle and putting valuables out of sight will make it more difficult for would-be thieves to steal your vehicle or contents.

The festive season is a time of celebration. Be responsible – don’t drink and drive.

It is our wish that 2020 brings good health, happiness and safety for everyone in the community.

Merry Christmas from Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers.

