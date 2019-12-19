fbpx
-12.7 C
Elmira
Saturday, December 21, 2019
Back Issues
Advertising
Local SportsWellesley Applejacks
Connecting Our Communities

Jacks rout Burford 10-0

Wellesley feasts on Bulldog in lone game of the week

Veronica Reiner
By Veronica Reiner
7
0

Christmas came early for the Applejacks, as the Burford Bulldogs were clearly in a giving mood Saturday night, opening their heart – or perhaps just their net – on route to a 10-0 Wellesley win.

The victory in the team’s sole game of the week saw the Jacks (16-4-1-4) remain in second place in the Provincial Junior Hockey League’s South Doherty Division, three points back of Tavistock. The Ayr Centennial are two points back in third spot with a record of 17-8-0-1.

Given Burford’s weak record – 4-23-1-1 – a win was perhaps to be expected, but the feasting on Bulldog replaced the traditional turkey.

Owen Lane drew first blood at 6:20, with Carson Wickie and Shaun Pickering picking up assists. Steven DeGroot (Connor Bradley, Lane) kept the momentum going at 12:16. Lane potted another goal at 16:40, with the floundering Bulldogs getting no chance to respond. The assist went to Daniel McCutcheon.

It was 3-0 after 20 minutes, the game essentially over, in retrospect.

The second stanza had a similar tone: Justin McCombs (Lane) continued the streak at 1:32. The Bulldogs got called for having too many men on the ice, which resulted in a two-minute penalty. Commisso took advantage of the resultant power play at 3:46, with DeGroot grabbing an assist. It was Commisso (Pickering) once again who scored the sixth goal.

Warren Gorman kept the ball rolling at 10:54; Lane and Keegan Saunders picked up assists. The score was 7-0 heading into the second intermission, though a rest did nothing for the Bulldogs, who saw their shot count drop again in the final frame: 10 in the first, five in the second, then just four.

Commisso completed his hat trick with a goal in the final frame at 6:30. Assists went to DeGroot and Bradley. Zachary Lyons (Zach Ribeiro, Bradley) kept up the heat at 8:36. Team captain Shaun Pickering scored the tenth and final goal of the match, with the assists going to Ribeiro and Lyons, with less than five minutes to go.

The lopsided score of 10-0 was reflected in the shot count, where Wellesley had the advantage 51-19. Netminder Duncan Rolleman picked up the shutout.

The Applejacks will look to keep up that momentum in a pair of home games this weekend. The first of two visitors is Delhi on Friday night, which bodes well for a win, as the Travellers have yet to taste victory this season, as seen in their 0-23 record. That match is followed by a visit from the New Hamburg Firebirds (10-11-3-2) on Saturday. Game time both nights is 8 p.m.

Veronica Reiner
Veronica Reinerhttp://www.observerxtra.com
Veronica Reiner is a Reporter Photographer for The Observer.
Previous articleSleep and the outdoors enthusiast
Next articleSugar Kings win a pair of games to shore up hold top spot

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

CREATIVE ARTS

TheatreVeronica Reiner - 0

Young performers stage Disney’s Frozen Junior this weekend

Waterloo-based drama workshop actOUT! will put on an enchanting modern classic fitting for the winter season: Disney’s Frozen Junior. The show features all the memorable songs with music and lyrics Kristen Anderson-Lopez...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Elmira Sugar Kings

Sugar Kings win a pair of games to shore up hold top spot

Veronica Reiner - 0
The Elmira Sugar Kings picked up a pair of wins over the weekend, solidifying their hold on the top spot in the Greater...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks rout Burford 10-0

Veronica Reiner - 0
Christmas came early for the Applejacks, as the Burford Bulldogs were clearly in a giving mood Saturday night, opening their heart – or perhaps...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Turkeys take center stage at Christmas

Steve Kannon - 0
What’s better than a turkey at the center of a traditional Christmas dinner? Why, two turkeys, of course. That’s certainly...
Get the full story ...
Theatre

Young performers stage Disney’s Frozen Junior this weekend

Veronica Reiner - 0
Waterloo-based drama workshop actOUT! will put on an enchanting modern classic fitting for the winter season: Disney’s Frozen Junior. The show...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

The trek south was long and gruelling, but they’ll do it again

Veronica Reiner - 1
It was a long haul complete with many hurdles, but having completed the 4,300-kilometre ultra-marathon last month, organizers are already planning for the next...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Kings take two of three in a busy weekend schedule

Veronica Reiner - 0
It was a mixed bag for the Sugar Kings, who won two out of their three games during a busy weekend that saw...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Wellesley Applejacks

Wellesley Applejacks win lone game of the weekend

Veronica Reiner - 0
The Wellesley Applejacks got back on track with a win over the Mounties in Paris on Saturday night, making up for a pair...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks reclaim top spot in standings despite mixed week

Veronica Reiner - 0
Three games in as many nights last week saw the Wellesley Applejacks go 1-1-1. That may not have been what they’d hoped for,...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Pair of convincing wins sees Jacks improve record

Veronica Reiner - 0
A pair of wins last weekend saw the Wellesley Applejacks jump a notch in the PJHL standings to claim second place in the...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks split a pair to end the preseason

Veronica Reiner - 0
It was a middling sort of weekend for the Wellesley Applejacks, who wrapped up their final two games of the preseason with a win...
Get the full story ...

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Teachers back on picket line

BC family is Elmira-bound after TV win

Winter makes it official this weekend, with a milder one in...