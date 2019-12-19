fbpx
Police Report
Police Reporting - WRPS / OPP

Regional police receive provincial grant for RIDE program

17

Waterloo Regional Police Service will receive $43,622 in funding through the province’s Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) grant to help detect impaired drivers and keep our streets and highways safe, the province announced this week.

The investment is part of the government’s recent investment of $2.4 million that will enable a total of 172 police services across the province to carry out this important road safety mission throughout the year.

“Sadly, impaired driving remains the leading criminal cause of death in Canada. With this funding, Waterloo Regional Police Service will be able to conduct the regular roadside spot checks needed to detect impaired drivers and make our roads safer,” said Mike Harris, MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga, in a release. “We are helping to cover the costs of RIDE enforcement activities and educational campaigns to warn the public about the dangers of impaired driving.”

“Road safety is a top priority for the Waterloo Regional Police Service, and our members remain committed to ensuring our roads are kept free from impaired drivers,” said Bryan Larkin, chief of police. “It is concerning to us that people continue to drive impaired, whether that is by alcohol or drugs. RIDE programs remain an important part of road safety as they create a visible reminder to motorists to not drive impaired. We are grateful to the Ontario government for this funding, which will allow us to continue with a focus on enforcement and education to make our roads safe for everyone.“

In the last decade in Ontario, more than 1,700 lives have been lost, and more than 25,000 people have been injured in collisions involving an impaired driver. With the legalization of recreational cannabis last year, roadside spot-checks have proven to be even more crucial.

As Ontarians prepare for the holiday season, they are reminded to make plans to get home safely, whether by arranging for a designated driver, ordering a taxi or rideshare or taking public transit. Should you see someone who may be impaired, take immediate action by arranging a ride for them, suggesting alternate arrangements, or even calling 911 if someone is a risk to themselves and others.

DECEMBER 13

2:50 PM | Wellington County OPP received a report of a theft from a rural property on Side Road 11 in Pilkington Township. The complainant advised that 19 puppies were stolen from his barn sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. while he was out running errands. The puppies are approximately 10-weeks-old and are described as: three red/apricot golden doodles, four golden doodles, 12 black lab/shepherd/doodle mixes. The complainant posted an ad on Kijiji and had received several inquiries regarding the puppies. Police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating these dogs. If you know anything about this incident or see anything suspicious on social media please call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line with Crime Stoppers. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

DECEMBER 14

11:00 AM | Members of the Perth County OPP, Perth East Fire Department and Perth County Paramedic Services attended a single-vehicle collision on Perth Line 43 in the Municipality of Perth East. Two occupants were transported to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, the other with minor injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

DECEMBER 16

8:30 PM | Perth County OPP were dispatched to a property damage occurrence on Perth Road 112, Township of Perth East. Officers took a 25-year-old Perth East man into custody at the scene, charging him with ‘break & enter,’ ‘mischief under $5,000’ and ‘assault.’ Should you have any information that could assist investigators, please contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

