Little time to enjoy the season as Christmas seems to come and go

For kids, Christmas can never arrive quickly enough; the time between the first hints of the season – earlier and earlier each year – and the frenzy of unwrapping presents is interminable. Throw in the wait for school to end for an extended break, and even the clocks appear to be standing still.

For the rest of us, however, it’s as though time speeds up. We’ve barely come to terms with summer’s end when Thanksgiving and Halloween are upon us, and the fretting about Christmas begins in earnest. Foremost of all, there never seems to be enough time to deal with all that the holiday season entails: before we know it, the big day is upon on us, and then gone in something of an anticlimactic whirlwind.

There’s barely enough time to deal with Christmas, let alone ruminate on its meaning, the changes its undergone even in our lifetimes, the crass commercialization or the secularization that seems to be a waning complaint … harkening back to that part about the changes we’ve seen.

Secularization isn’t at the top of the list, but it certainly comes up, typically in discussions about how commercialized the holiday has become. Christmas, many of us exclaim, is now more about Santa Claus than it is Jesus Christ. Taken to the extreme, these arguments involve the so-called war on Christmas, an expression adopted by social Conservatives in the U.S. and championed by the likes of Fox News. Their targets are those who would take the Christ out of Christmas, typically – secularists, atheists and liberals in the American parlance.

In fact, it’s mostly Christians, even those nominally so, who’ve managed to make Christmas what it is today.

Facets of the holiday we embrace as traditions have little or nothing to do with religion. Holly, mistletoe, and Christmas trees are all pagan symbols from winter religious festivals that were likely appropriated by Christianity in order to make conversion easier. Even the date, December 25, has more to do with the solstice and age-old longest-night festivals than it does with the actual birth date of Christ, which biblical scholars place at various times of the year.

The date may have been adopted as a Christian substitute to the Roman festival Saturnalia in the third century. Saturnalia was celebrated as the Feast of Sun and was actually considered the birth date of the Sun God of the Romans.

While Santa Claus is partially a Christian figure – Saint Nicholas – he incorporates significant pagan and secular elements. Gift-giving, traditional Christmas foods, and many other elements also have nothing to do with Christianity.

Historically, Christmas was the centerpiece in a range of religious observances that stretched from the fall (Michaelmas) through to early February (Candlemas). Most have fallen by the wayside. Candlemas (the Feast of the Presentation of Jesus at the Temple, February 2), for instance, has been “replaced” by Groundhog Day. Where we once celebrated the 12 days of Christmas, carrying right through to the Epiphany, the holy-days are done once Boxing Day frenzy kicks in.

History has also shown us that some Christians eschew the trappings of Christmas. Even images linked to Christmas were avoided. The event was supposed to be holy, not a birthday party. Certain Christian sects favour that austere version to this very day.

In that light, the tree in your living room, the wreath on your door and the cards in your mailbox are all secular in origin.

Even the popular sentiment of peace on Earth and goodwill toward men is not exclusive to Christmas or even the religion itself. The same is true of the most warming aspect of the holiday: time spent with family and friends in the spirit of fellowship.

None of which takes away from Christmas. Nor should these facts bolster the cause of those who, for reasons of political correctness or misguided multiculturalism, would try to downplay the yuletide season. Christmas has evolved over the years precisely to be inclusive, and remains so today. Whether you’re in it for the gifts, the goodwill or the piety, Christmas has you covered.

Those who complain about the Christ in Christmas are missing the point: it’s really an inclusive holiday, one that’s easily adapted to fit the individual.

For children, Christmas really boils down to what’s under the tree. The day could never come soon enough, and it was always still pitch dark out when you got up to see what Santa had left you.

Gradually, the holiday became more about enjoying the company of family and friends, many of whom you hadn’t seen all year. My fondest memories are certainly linked to those get-togethers, rather than the stuff I got. Those feelings are even more pronounced given that many of those people are no longer around to argue over who gets a drumstick or the recipe for the perfect eggnog.

Of course, Christmas has become highly commercialized – some of the symbols we use today were in fact created by marketers (the image of Santa Claus developed by Coca-Cola, or Rudolph the Montgomery Ward Reindeer) – almost to the point of overkill. But there has always been something – a feeling in the air perhaps – that made the season lift the spirits beyond anything the so-called greeting-card holidays could ever do for us. That feeling of warmth and goodwill, no matter your take on Christmas, is tangible

Of all the holidays on the calendar, none compares to Christmas. It’s certainly no mere greeting card holiday; it comes with its own magic. Rather than fretting about what it’s become – a subjective take, at best – maybe we should just enjoy the season, observing it as we see fit and holding on to our own traditions.

Christmas really is what we make of it, even if it seems like we don’t have enough time to slow down and smell the pine-scented something or other.