School Historical Society Tour

The Historical Society was pleased to have the students of St. Boniface School visit on Thursday, December 12th. Mary Ann Stroh and Diane Strickler visited the Grades JK to Grade 3 at the school with gifts that would have been given to children years ago – wooden cradle, doll, knitted hat, mitts and scarf, hand made stable and creche, old fashioned Christmas ornaments and candles, Father Christmas (St. Nicholas / Santa Claus), and a knitted stocking with oranges.

Tom Schell also assisted with the tour of the Grades 4 to 6 who visited the Historical House. In the parlour / chapel the students seen a Dickens Christmas which showed buildings and people and activities from the late 1800’s. They also seen the Christmas tree with old fashioned decorations and gifts that would have been given in years gone by and the Nativity scene.

A home-made Nativity set and creche were also set up in the kitchen. This room showed more of daily life in the early years – the 1927 electric stove used when hydro went through New Germany, the water pump and dry sink, corner cabinet with dishes and other items used.