Florence Josephine Craig Coblentz died in Oakville, Ontario, Canada on December 1, 2019 having lived 97 years. She was born on December 2, 1922 in Marion, North Carolina to Charles Roscoe and Florence Hunter Craig. She met and married her first husband, Lendon Flaming, a glider pilot who was killed in WWll. Her second husband was John Newell. She was the loving wife to Harry Stagg Coblentz, a city planner and later Professor and Director of Environmental Studies at the University of Waterloo while residing in Elmira, Canada. She missed him greatly after his death in 2003.

She was fiercely loyal to her family and friends. During her life she lived in Marion, Laurinburg, Franklinton and Chapel Hill, NC; Port Credit, Ontario; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Elmira and Oakville, Ontario. She and Harry travelled all over the world. They loved exploring new cultures and cuisines and making new friends along the way.

She had a vibrant personality, a palpable vitality and a love of life. She graduated with a music degree from Flora MacDonald College, N.C. and was a dedicated music teacher and had a great love of and appreciation for all forms of art. She was an artist.

She had empathy and love for all others. She had a quick wit and a mischievous humor; in her younger days a friend called her “Jokerphine”. Another friend described her with an old German saying – she was “a person you could steal horses with”. She believed in shaping her own story. She had a classic style and was beautiful to the end.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Anna Kate Craig Lawrence.

She is survived by children Linda Flaming Coblentz Beck (Bernard), Jenny Newell Coblentz Uhlig, Craig Llewellyn Coblentz (Bonnie Cameron), and Eliza Julia Josephine Coblentz (Mike Kendrick)

Grandchildren include: Bianca Beck; Amy Uhlig Stephens (Warren); Andrew and Aaron Uhlig; Ailish, Maggie and Hunter Coblentz; Parkes and Rennie Kendrick; Great grandchildren: Cannon and Ryder Stephens; Sajen Uhlig

The family will have a celebration of her life in the Spring of 2020.

Any donations may be given to Alzheimer Society of Canada or to the Region of Waterloo Library Elmira Branch