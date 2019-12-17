CWL Christmas Party

Twenty-five ladies of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League held their December meeting in the form of a Christmas party on Thursday, December 12th. The dinner took place at Swiss Chalet in Guelph. Several draws took place.

A collection of hotel size toiletries, sanitary pads, tampons, (individually wrapped), deodorant, lip balm, shampoo, nail clippers, toothbrushes, tooth paste, mouthwash, disposable, razors, denture adhesive and cleaner, etc. were also collected for the Sanguen Health Centre (Community Health Van). Thank you to Judy Kittel for delivering these items. The weather was good this year for going home.