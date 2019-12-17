fbpx
Beetham, Judy Norma

5
0

Passed away suddenly at her home in Waterloo on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the age of 77. Judy was the best friend and loving wife of the late Mel Beetham (2019). Much loved mother of Karen and Monty Steenson of Elmira, Donna and Mike Fisher of Waterloo, and Lynne and Paul Cormier of Kingston. Adored Grandma Judy of Kelly and Sean Wells, Jen and Peter Nighswander, Sarah Fiander and Corey Howard, Emily Fiander, and Amber and Jeremy Fisher. Proud Great-Grandma Judy of Evelyn and Jacob Wells; Rowan, Lachlan, and Finnian Nighswander; Mia and Isabelle Fisher. Lovingly remembered by her sisters Joyce Kastner and Dianne (Jim) Witmer, her nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her parents Jack and Helen Taylor and brother Bill (Mary) Taylor. A private family service will take place. Interment will be in Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Crohn’s and Colitis Canada would be appreciated.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

