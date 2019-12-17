Passed away suddenly at her home in Waterloo on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the age of 77. Judy was the best friend and loving wife of the late Mel Beetham (2019). Much loved mother of Karen and Monty Steenson of Elmira, Donna and Mike Fisher of Waterloo, and Lynne and Paul Cormier of Kingston. Adored Grandma Judy of Kelly and Sean Wells, Jen and Peter Nighswander, Sarah Fiander and Corey Howard, Emily Fiander, and Amber and Jeremy Fisher. Proud Great-Grandma Judy of Evelyn and Jacob Wells; Rowan, Lachlan, and Finnian Nighswander; Mia and Isabelle Fisher. Lovingly remembered by her sisters Joyce Kastner and Dianne (Jim) Witmer, her nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her parents Jack and Helen Taylor and brother Bill (Mary) Taylor. A private family service will take place. Interment will be in Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Crohn’s and Colitis Canada would be appreciated.
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams
Beetham, Judy Norma
OBITUARY NOTICES
Florence Josephine Craig Coblentz
Florence Josephine Craig Coblentz died in Oakville, Ontario, Canada on December 1, 2019 having...
Ritter, Ida
Passed away peacefully at The Village of University Gates, Waterloo, on Monday, December...
Forler, Dr. Claude Elton Joseph
After a long and blessed life, Claude passed peacefully at Innisfree House on Sunday,...
WILLIAM (BILL) JOSEPH FISHER
(July 21, 1948 – November 21, 2019) We said goodbye on November 21, 2019...
Holton, Catherine
Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Forest Heights LTC, Kitchener,...
Heintz, Eileen
Passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at...
Beetham, Judy Norma
Craig, Shirley Jean (Reid)
Shirley Jean Craig, of Winterbourne, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Innisfree House, Kitchener, at the age...
IN MEMORIAM
Israel “Isey” Weber
June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
