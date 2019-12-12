fbpx
-1.6 C
Elmira
Friday, December 13, 2019
Back Issues
Advertising
Police Report

Province boosts funding to police to increase RIDE programs

Observer Admin - 0
The Ontario government this week announced it will provide $2.4 million in funding through its Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) grant to help police...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Police out in force with RIDE programs through the holidays

Observer Admin - 0
With the holidays just weeks away, police have their festive RIDE program in full swing. Police services across the province take part in holiday...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Police partner with Special Olympics as region to host Games

Observer Admin - 0
The Waterloo Regional Police Service and Special Olympics Ontario have launched the Draft an Athlete program in support of the 2020 Spring Games.
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Police investigate stray bullet that struck St. Jacobs home

Observer Admin - 1
Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate after a St. Jacobs resident reported a stray bullet broke a bedroom window on the second floor...
Get the full story ...
Police Report
Police Reporting - WRPS / OPP

Province boosts funding to police to increase RIDE programs

24

The Ontario government this week announced it will provide $2.4 million in funding through its Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) grant to help police services across the province detect impaired drivers.

A total of 172 police services will receive the funding they need to carry out checks all year long. The grant is intended to cover officers’ overtime and paid duty RIDE activities

“Sadly, impaired driving continues to be the leading criminal cause of death and injury in Canada,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones in a release. “The funding our local police services receive will help them conduct regular roadside spot-checks and education campaigns needed to detect impaired drivers and keep our roads safe throughout the year.”

In the last decade in Ontario, more than 1,700 lives have been lost and over 25,000 people injured in collisions involving an impaired driver. With the legalization of recreational cannabis last year, roadside spot-checks have proven even more crucial, she said.

“Impaired drivers, whether by drugs or alcohol, can be found on the road every single day – not just around the holidays,” said Jones. “It’s simple: don’t get behind the wheel if you’re impaired. Make alternative arrangements to get home. This single decision can save your life and the lives of others.”

As Ontarians prepare for the holiday season, they are reminded to make plans to get home safely whether by arranging for a designated driver, ordering a taxi or rideshare or taking public transit. They should also take immediate action if they see someone who may be impaired by arranging a ride for them, suggesting alternate arrangements, or even calling 911 if someone is a risk to themselves and others.

DECEMBER 4

4:55 PM | Wellington County OPP received a 911 call involving a possible impaired driver that was operating a black pickup truck on Main Street in Drayton. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. In speaking with the driver, the officer determined that his ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and placed him under arrest. The driver was transported to a local OPP operation centre for further testing. As a result, a 43-year-old Wellington North Township man was charged with ‘impaired operation’ and ‘impaired operation – 80-plus (mgs of alcohol in 100ml of blood).’ A 90-day licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment were initiated as per statute. The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on January 7 to speak to the charges.

DECEMBER 5

3:10 PM | A 29-year-old Kitchener man was driving a black Mazda southbound on Victoria Street in Breslau when traffic in the lane came to a stop, prompting the driver to swerve into the northbound lane to avoid a collision, but he struck head-on a grey GMC being driven by a 55-year-old Kitchener woman.  The two passengers in the GMC and both drivers were treated for minor injuries and both vehicles were towed from the scene. The driver of the Mazda was charged with ‘careless driving.’

3:48 PM | An 18-year-old Kitchener man was driving a silver Honda southbound on Fountain Street in Breslau when he observed another vehicle stopped in his lane. The driver swerved to avoid the vehicle, left the roadway and entered the ditch. He was transported to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries, and his vehicle had to be towed away. The other vehicle did not remain at the scene.

DECEMBER 9

1:25 AM | A white Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck pulled into the parking lot of a business located on Perth Line 72, Millbank. Once there, the suspects stole two brand-new snowblowers, an Ariens model 926078 Hydro Pro 28, 420 cc with tracks, orange in colour and bearing serial # 5378 and an Ariens model 926065 Pro 28, 420 cc, orange in colour and bearing serial # 10271. The total value of the theft is in excess of $5,500. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

9:15 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a report of mischief that occurred sometime overnight at the dog park located on in Fergus. The investigation revealed that sometime overnight a motor vehicle entered onto the property and caused damage to the park and agility equipment while performing “donuts” on the grass. There is potentially more than $5,000 worth of damage to property and equipment at the park, and police are asking the residents in the area with video surveillance to review their recordings and report any suspicious activity that may have been captured. Contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122

if you know anything about this crime. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

5:58 PM | Emergency services responded to the intersection of Sandy Hills Drive and Arthur Street North in Woolwich Township for a collision involving two vehicles. A 53-year-old Waterloo man was operating a green Ford travelling west on Sandy Hills Road when he disobeyed the stop sign and failed to yield to a silver Chevy, operated by a 45-year-old Listowel man travelling south on Arthur Street North. The driver of the silver Chevy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The other driver did not sustain any injuries. Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Traffic Services Unit attended and investigated the collision. As a result, the Waterloo man was charged with ‘careless driving cause bodily harm.’

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Emergency: 911
Non-Emergency: 519-570-9777

Search WRPS Incident Reports
File A Report Online
Map Incident Occurences

WOOLWICH COUNCIL

Woolwich Township CouncilSteve Kannon - 0

Getting drivers to slow down a slow process in Woolwich Township

Traffic issues, particularly speeding, are a frequent source of public complaints received by Woolwich officials. Often more perception than reality, the topic is nonetheless in turn a familiar refrain for councillors seeking answers from staff.
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township CouncilSteve Kannon - 0

Woolwich to attach overdue water bills to property taxes in bid to simplify collections process

Looking to simplify the collection process for overdue water and sewer bills – and increase the chance of getting its hands on the money – Woolwich will be adding the amount owing to the...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip

WELLESLEY COUNCIL

Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley rec. complex project moves into fundraising mode

Veronica Reiner - 0
Wellesley Township having cleared the way for a potential new $22-million recreation complex, the focus is now on putting together a fundraising campaign that...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

New St. Clements fire station officially open for service

Veronica Reiner - 0
The new fire station in St. Clements was officially declared open for service last Saturday. The $1.3-million project boasts additional...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley lifts moratorium on kennel licenses, revises bylaw

Veronica Reiner - 0
A 16-month moratorium imposed on new dog kennel licenses in Wellesley Township was lifted Tuesday night, as council also look to revise its kennel...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley council declares a climate emergency

Veronica Reiner - 0
Wellesley has officially recognized that the municipality is facing a climate emergency, a situation that requires bold action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley debates potential controversy in use of Biblical verse on trail sign

Veronica Reiner - 0
The potential for controversy over religious wording had Wellesley councillors debating the finer points of a trailside plaque. Meeting Tuesday...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Crime Stoppers

King St. N., Waterloo, ON

Observer Admin - 0
Crime of the Week: November 25, 2019 Case#: 1702 Offence: Break and Enter Date: October 1, 2019
Get the full story ...
Crime Stoppers

Colton Cir, Kitchener, ON

Observer Admin - 0
Crime of the week: November 18, 2019 Case#: 1701 Offence: Break and Enter Date: September 6, 2019
Get the full story ...
Crime Stoppers

Hespler Rd, Cambridge, ON

Observer Admin - 0
Crime of the Week: November 11, 2019 Case: #1700 Offence: Robbery Date: October 19, 2019 On...
Get the full story ...
Crime Stoppers

Vanier Drive and Veronica Drive in Kitchener

Observer Admin - 0
Crime of the Week: November 4, 2019 Case: #1699 In the month of October Waterloo Regional police have...
Get the full story ...

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Jolly ol’ Saint Nick rolls into Elmira

Efforts to clear snow from roads sees fines rise

Woolwich council moves to develop a vision for downtown Elmira