Province boosts funding to police to increase RIDE programs

The Ontario government this week announced it will provide $2.4 million in funding through its Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) grant to help police services across the province detect impaired drivers.

A total of 172 police services will receive the funding they need to carry out checks all year long. The grant is intended to cover officers’ overtime and paid duty RIDE activities

“Sadly, impaired driving continues to be the leading criminal cause of death and injury in Canada,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones in a release. “The funding our local police services receive will help them conduct regular roadside spot-checks and education campaigns needed to detect impaired drivers and keep our roads safe throughout the year.”

In the last decade in Ontario, more than 1,700 lives have been lost and over 25,000 people injured in collisions involving an impaired driver. With the legalization of recreational cannabis last year, roadside spot-checks have proven even more crucial, she said.

“Impaired drivers, whether by drugs or alcohol, can be found on the road every single day – not just around the holidays,” said Jones. “It’s simple: don’t get behind the wheel if you’re impaired. Make alternative arrangements to get home. This single decision can save your life and the lives of others.”

As Ontarians prepare for the holiday season, they are reminded to make plans to get home safely whether by arranging for a designated driver, ordering a taxi or rideshare or taking public transit. They should also take immediate action if they see someone who may be impaired by arranging a ride for them, suggesting alternate arrangements, or even calling 911 if someone is a risk to themselves and others.

DECEMBER 4

4:55 PM | Wellington County OPP received a 911 call involving a possible impaired driver that was operating a black pickup truck on Main Street in Drayton. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. In speaking with the driver, the officer determined that his ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and placed him under arrest. The driver was transported to a local OPP operation centre for further testing. As a result, a 43-year-old Wellington North Township man was charged with ‘impaired operation’ and ‘impaired operation – 80-plus (mgs of alcohol in 100ml of blood).’ A 90-day licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment were initiated as per statute. The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on January 7 to speak to the charges.

DECEMBER 5

3:10 PM | A 29-year-old Kitchener man was driving a black Mazda southbound on Victoria Street in Breslau when traffic in the lane came to a stop, prompting the driver to swerve into the northbound lane to avoid a collision, but he struck head-on a grey GMC being driven by a 55-year-old Kitchener woman. The two passengers in the GMC and both drivers were treated for minor injuries and both vehicles were towed from the scene. The driver of the Mazda was charged with ‘careless driving.’

3:48 PM | An 18-year-old Kitchener man was driving a silver Honda southbound on Fountain Street in Breslau when he observed another vehicle stopped in his lane. The driver swerved to avoid the vehicle, left the roadway and entered the ditch. He was transported to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries, and his vehicle had to be towed away. The other vehicle did not remain at the scene.

DECEMBER 9

1:25 AM | A white Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck pulled into the parking lot of a business located on Perth Line 72, Millbank. Once there, the suspects stole two brand-new snowblowers, an Ariens model 926078 Hydro Pro 28, 420 cc with tracks, orange in colour and bearing serial # 5378 and an Ariens model 926065 Pro 28, 420 cc, orange in colour and bearing serial # 10271. The total value of the theft is in excess of $5,500. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

9:15 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a report of mischief that occurred sometime overnight at the dog park located on in Fergus. The investigation revealed that sometime overnight a motor vehicle entered onto the property and caused damage to the park and agility equipment while performing “donuts” on the grass. There is potentially more than $5,000 worth of damage to property and equipment at the park, and police are asking the residents in the area with video surveillance to review their recordings and report any suspicious activity that may have been captured. Contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122

if you know anything about this crime. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

5:58 PM | Emergency services responded to the intersection of Sandy Hills Drive and Arthur Street North in Woolwich Township for a collision involving two vehicles. A 53-year-old Waterloo man was operating a green Ford travelling west on Sandy Hills Road when he disobeyed the stop sign and failed to yield to a silver Chevy, operated by a 45-year-old Listowel man travelling south on Arthur Street North. The driver of the silver Chevy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The other driver did not sustain any injuries. Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Traffic Services Unit attended and investigated the collision. As a result, the Waterloo man was charged with ‘careless driving cause bodily harm.’