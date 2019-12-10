K. of C. Christmas Party

The Maryhill Knights of Columbus hosted a children’s Christmas Party on Sunday afternoon, December 8th from 1-4 p.m. The celebration was held at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre which was gaily decorated along with a Christmas tree in the corner and a special chair for Santa Claus. There was bingo and cookie decorating, making special Christmas cards, and also writing letters to give to Santa. There was fresh popcorn, several different kinds of pizza’s and juices as well as water and coffee available for the adults. Of course Santa Claus was there to hear the little people’s wishes and as a special treat there was a computer games trailer from Game Asylum. The young people could enjoy different games which 2 or 4 could take part in – sports (hockey), dancing, a building game and a racing game. This event is made possible with the support from the Kitchener Waterloo Community Foundation in partnership with the Maryhill Knights of Columbus.

Bonnie Jackson and Franca Haley making those special Christmas cookies