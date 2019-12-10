The ladies of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute were invited to the home of Brenda Hallman for a potluck appetizer meal on Monday, December 9th. Several Trivia games were played, the reminiscing of former meetings and members sharing their personal Christmas’ growing up. The food was delicious, lots of it and nothing the same. It was an enjoyable evening had by all.
Blog: Maryhill News
Bloomingdale Women’s Institute
MARYHILL NEWS
K. of C. Christmas Party
The Maryhill Knights of Columbus hosted a children’s Christmas Party on Sunday afternoon, December 8th from 1-4 p.m. The celebration was held at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre which was...
In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.
You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.
Maryhill News
K. of C. Christmas Party
The Maryhill Knights of Columbus hosted a children’s Christmas Party on Sunday afternoon, December 8th from 1-4 p.m. The celebration was...
Maryhill News
Lions Club of Ariss & Maryhill
The Lions Club of Ariss & Maryhill held their 3rd fundraising project night. Ladies in the community were invited to take in the...
- Advertisement -