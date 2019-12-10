fbpx
Bloomingdale Women’s Institute

Diane Strickler
By Diane Strickler
19

The ladies of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute were invited to the home of Brenda Hallman for a potluck appetizer meal on Monday, December 9th. Several Trivia games were played, the reminiscing of former meetings and members sharing their personal Christmas’ growing up. The food was delicious, lots of it and nothing the same. It was an enjoyable evening had by all.

