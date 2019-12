Crime of the Week: December 9, 2019 Case#: 1704

Offence: Theft Date: Nov 4, 2019

Waterloo Regional Police are seeking to identify a female in connection to a shoplifting incident that occurred on November 2, 2019, in the area of Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge.

The suspect female entered a store and stole over $5,000 worth of merchandise.

A photograph of the suspect can be viewed on the Waterloo Crime Stoppers website.