fbpx
-2.5 C
Elmira
Friday, December 6, 2019
Back Issues
Advertising
Comment & OpinionEditorial
Our View

Water bills join death and taxes as inevitable

10
0

Death, taxes and ever-increasing water bills.

Woolwich wants to link the latter two, with the first not a good enough excuse to forgive the others.

Councillors this week approved a new process for applying security deposits and collecting arrears associated with water and wastewater accounts. Where the township would previously resorted to collection agencies to help with overdue or unpaid bills, it will now simply apply the outstanding balances to the municipal tax bill, essentially putting a lien on the property.

That’s true whether the property is occupied by the owner or the tenant. For owners, it means the bill must be paid one way or another, while in the case of rentals, the landlord will be responsible for paying the freight, then trying to collect the money from the lessee, former or otherwise.

The new process should make life easier for the township, if not those in arrears. That part works in the general public’s favour, though that such a move is necessary is symptomatic of runaway costs associated with over-regulated, overpriced and inefficient water and sewage systems that have become symbols of bureaucracy’s worst tendencies.

To be sure, the township – in this case, ratepayers – shouldn’t be on the hook for deadbeat customers, but there would be fewer defaults if increases didn’t keep outstripping inflation by huge margins.

Once upon a time, water and sewer fees were a relatively small thing, so much so that we didn’t think about the amount of water we used, or even just flushed away.

The real costs of scarcity and environmental damage are now showing up in conventional energy prices. And for some years now, water has edged into that territory, no longer simply taken for granted and priced accordingly.

Rates for water and sewers are soaring. We ignored the deteriorating infrastructure that brought us fresh water and piped away what we had used. We paid scant attention to the ecological system that provided the supply and absorbed our waste. No more. Prices are rising now to make up for years of neglect – the relatively free ride is over.

By now, Woolwich residents are no strangers to large increases on their bills, mostly the result of costs imposed by the Region of Waterloo. With the region planning for ongoing significant jumps in its rates, you’ll continue to see those expenses appear on your municipal water bill.

The region justifies the hikes by pointing to the scale of the work needed to deal with aging infrastructure and to accommodate population growth.

However, necessary or not, increases do not play well with the public, the people who have been digging deeper into their pockets to pay for water.

Because it seems like we’re always paying more, but receiving nothing more in return – at least not much that we can see – the increases rankle.

While we can’t see where our cash is going, Woolwich and all other Ontario municipalities have been incurring increased costs due to government rules, much of it knee-jerk reaction to what happened in Walkerton. For communities with safe drinking water, the extra layer of red tape has served only to boost costs, with no effect on the product that pours out of our taps.

Regulations governing water testing – warranted or not – have help boost costs, but nothing like the infrastructure upgrades that will be needed in the coming years. Again, some of those are the fault of the province, which has changed the way municipalities must handle water and sewage.

The bottom line is you’re paying more this year, next year and every year for the foreseeable future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

THE VIEW FROM HERE

View From HereScott Arnold - 0

Like everyone else, Santa knows neither side in the education dispute is much concerned with the public good.
Get the full story ...

LEFCOURTLAND

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

The Observer is the most awarded community newspaper in Waterloo Region — selected by our peers from across Canada.

Browse Our Awards
Editorial

In shaping the future, only the public interest counts

Steve Kannon - 0
It’s going to take an awful lot of public participation in the regional official plan (ROP) review to outweigh the demands of...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

And so begins the shopping frenzy, though there are alternatives

Steve Kannon - 0
Tomorrow’s Black Friday mayhem kicks the Christmas buying season into high gear. Long an American Thanksgiving tradition, the buying frenzy used to see...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

Even in rural areas, good noise bylaws make good neighbours

Steve Kannon - 0
As Wellesley Township showed this week, municipal noise bylaws are always in need of a few tweaks. And, as with many rules...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

Basic math eludes council on economic development

Steve Kannon - 0
Woolwich councillors were true to form, missing a chance to save taxpayers money and eliminate an unnecessary position from the township’s bloating staff...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

Marking Remembrance Day so we don’t forget how bad it got

Steve Kannon - 0
Hundreds of Canadian soldiers have died in latter-day missions, whether of true peacekeeping or in the likes of Afghanistan. While Remembrance Day looks...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
Write a Letter
Submit a News Tip
Find a Back Issue
Observer Policies

More Articles Like This

Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich to attach overdue water bills to property taxes in bid to simplify collections process

Steve Kannon - 0
Looking to simplify the collection process for overdue water and sewer bills – and increase the chance of getting its hands on...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Some 450 animals perish in fire

Veronica Reiner - 0
It was all hands on deck when all three Wellesley fire stations, Waterloo Regional Police and a Woolwich Fire Department tanker were called to...
Get the full story ...
Waterloo Regional Government

Townships see an uptick in the number of parking tickets issued

Faisal Ali - 0
Though it probably won’t rank amongst residents’ top concerns this Christmas, those with visitors joining them over the season will want to be mindful...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Death penalty sates need for vengeance; danger in our authoritarian times

Steve Kannon - 0
The killing in Fredericton of four people, two of them police officers, has sparked another round of the eternal gun-control debate. Even in Canada,...
Get the full story ...

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Teachers hit the picket lines

Getting drivers to slow down a slow process in Woolwich Township

Young robotics competitors earn a spot in provincial championships