fbpx
-2.5 C
Elmira
Friday, December 6, 2019
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Proposed residential development raises questions for Wellesley neighbourhood

Veronica Reiner
By Veronica Reiner
20
0

TRENDING

Local NewsAneta Rebiszewski - 9

Restored Victorian home in Elmira the subject of TV competition

Along with the influx of visitors that comes with the holiday season, Elmira will see one new...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsVeronica Reiner - 0

New MP jumps to the next stage

Ever since he was elected as the new Liberal Member of Parliament for Kitchener-Conestoga during the October...
Get the full story ...
TheatreSteve Kannon - 0

Sleeping Beauty wakens to the panto treatment

The classic story of Sleeping Beauty takes on a twist – as well as a boo and...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsVeronica Reiner - 0

Meet the candidates

By Veronica Reiner & Aneta Rebiszewski Five candidates are vying for your vote in...
Get the full story ...

THIS WEEK

Elmira
broken clouds
-2.5 ° C
-1.7 °
-3.3 °
86 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Fri
5 °
Sat
-2 °
Sun
0 °
Mon
4 °
Tue
7 °

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks fall to second after losing twice over the weekend

Veronica Reiner - 0
Sunday’s lousy weather may not have been to everyone’s liking, but the Wellesley Applejacks might have been the only ones happy...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Even those with jobs are increasingly reliant on food banks

Veronica Reiner - 0
An increasing number of full- and part-time workers across Ontario are accessing food bank services, a trend that can be seen in...
Get the full story ...
Creative Arts

Answering the childhood question that rolls around at the holidays

Veronica Reiner - 0
Get into the Christmas spirit with a fresh retelling of a classic tale inspired by real events in Elora Community Theatre’s lastest offering.
Get the full story ...
Living Here

A super event

Veronica Reiner - 0
Elmira’s Lions Hall played host to Capes and Crowns this past weekend. Children got the chance to meet...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Making it look like Christmas

Veronica Reiner - 0
It’s a sure-fire sign that the holidays are fast approaching: the 1st Elmira Scouts are selling Christmas trees in Gore Park, continuing a...
Get the full story ...

Residents of a Wellesley neighbourhood aren’t happy about a proposed medium-density development, bringing that message to township councillors during a public meeting December 3.

The proposal calls for 55 townhouses, two semi-detached units and a single-family home to be built on land at 1016, 1018, 1024, 1030, and 1032 Doering St. The applicant, 2046680 Ontario Inc. (Jim Flynn), is looking for an official plan and zoning bylaw amendments to allow the project to proceed on some 7.75 acres of land, some of which is currently zoned as open space.

But neighbours weren’t keen on the idea, raising concerns about environmental impacts, traffic and parking, and provisions for pedestrian traffic, councillors heard Tuesday night.

“We feel that the proposal would have a very negative impact on the neighbourhood and on the current residents of Doering Street and Nafziger Road South,” said Wellesley resident Jamie Gerber, who said he was speaking on behalf of several other community members.

He cited environmental concerns as among the biggest issues – 1016 and 1032 Doering St. are zoned as ‘open space’ and ‘environmental constraint areas.’ This was put in place to protect Firella Creek, the watershed and wildlife habitat from development, he said.

“Protection of the environment and wildlife habitat is more important at this time in history than it has ever been. I understand that no development will occur in the floodplain area, but of course, wildlife aren’t limited to lines on a floodplain map.”

The road access proposed in the concept drawing is “problematic,” he added.

The use of an easement (currently a private driveway) for secondary access to the development would adversely affect residences on Nafziger Road. As it is now, it would reduce privacy, increase traffic noise, reduce safety, and lead to potential devaluation of properties.

“It doesn’t sound like a good thing when 132 cars are going to come in and out and past my family’s house every day, and then disperse on this lousy corner, where you can’t see to turn onto Nafziger,” said Marshall Roth, another Wellesley village resident.

Pedestrian safety was another concern raised. The east side of Nafziger Road between Doering and Lawrence streets does not currently have a sidewalk, which could create crossing hazards. Gerber went on to propose that “sidewalks should be a mandatory requirement for pedestrian safety and to facilitate ease of walking in all new developments.”

Staff indicated the application “represents good planning because it is a suitable area for residential development, and aligns with the Township of Wellesley official plan, which encourages redevelopment and infilling within settlement areas, and providing more housing options.

“What we have attempted to do here is to design a plan that is sensitive to the area by… although offering a unit type that is different, provides some separation from the existing homes,” said Steve Wever of GSP group, who spoke on behalf of the applicant. “There are more details that will emerge as we go forward through future planning approval.”

The plan is likely to undergo at least some changes in response to concerns raised by the Grand River Conservation Authority, involved because part of the land is in a floodplain.

Tuesday night’s meeting was for information purposes only, with council not making any decisions. After more input and possible revisions, planning staff will come back at a later date with a report for councillors’ consideration.

Previous articleWater bills join death and taxes as inevitable
Next articlePolice out in force with RIDE programs through the holidays

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereAneta Rebiszewski - 0

Strong demand for traditional real Christmas trees can exceed supply

With Christmas just a few weeks away there’s only a short time left to pick out the perfect tree, but what will you choose: real or fake? Many retailers are facing dilemmas that...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich to attach overdue water bills to property taxes in bid to simplify collections process

Steve Kannon - 0
Looking to simplify the collection process for overdue water and sewer bills – and increase the chance of getting its hands on...
Get the full story ...
Creative Arts

Answering the childhood question that rolls around at the holidays

Veronica Reiner - 0
Get into the Christmas spirit with a fresh retelling of a classic tale inspired by real events in Elora Community Theatre’s lastest offering.
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks fall to second after losing twice over the weekend

Veronica Reiner - 0
Sunday’s lousy weather may not have been to everyone’s liking, but the Wellesley Applejacks might have been the only ones happy...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Even those with jobs are increasingly reliant on food banks

Veronica Reiner - 0
An increasing number of full- and part-time workers across Ontario are accessing food bank services, a trend that can be seen in...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Getting drivers to slow down a slow process in Woolwich Township

Steve Kannon - 0
Traffic issues, particularly speeding, are a frequent source of public complaints received by Woolwich officials. Often more perception than reality, the topic is...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Putting the cold on ice with the annual hat and mitten toss at Saturday’s Sugar Kings game

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
There’ll be no need to wait until somebody scores three goals to toss hats out onto the ice, as the Elmira Sugar...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Waterloo Regional Government

Region seeking public input on report that will shape the next two decades

Steve Kannon - 0
Charting a course for growth over the next 20 years, the Region of Waterloo is looking for public input as it drafts...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley lifts moratorium on kennel licenses, revises bylaw

Veronica Reiner - 0
A 16-month moratorium imposed on new dog kennel licenses in Wellesley Township was lifted Tuesday night, as council also look to revise...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Two plans for redevelopment of Maple Street property emerge

Steve Kannon - 0
Currently part of a township parking lot, a half-acre plot of land fronting on Maple Street in Elmira could be home to a...
Get the full story ...
Local News

GRCA left up in the air by province order to cut all but “core mandate”

Veronica Reiner - 0
Long associated with recreational activities such as swimming, fishing and boating, the Grand River Conservation Authority may be forced to hike in a different...
Get the full story ...

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Teachers hit the picket lines

Getting drivers to slow down a slow process in Woolwich Township

Young robotics competitors earn a spot in provincial championships