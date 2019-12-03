fbpx
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Ritter, Ida

Passed away peacefully at The Village of University Gates, Waterloo, on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the age of 93. Ida (Reynolds) Ritter, formerly of Conestogo, was the beloved wife of the late Herb Ritter (2002). Loved mother of Donna and Laverne Brohman. Loving grandmother of Brenda LeBlanc (Kevin Foley) and Ken and Melissa Jessop, and great-grandmother of Cody, Dylan, and Cole LeBlanc; Matt and Kali Jessop. Dear sister of Verla and Theo Hogewoning. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Sadie (Peacock) Reynolds and siblings Eileen Kyle and George Reynolds. Ida was a long-serving postmistress for the village of Conestogo and was also a longtime member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Conestogo. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 131 Flax Mill Dr., Conestogo. Interment will be in St. Matthew’s Cemetery. A reception will follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society or St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank the Downey Neighbourhood team for their exceptional care of Ida during her stay at University Gates.

OBITUARY NOTICES

IN MEMORIAM

