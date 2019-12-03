Forler, Dr. Claude Elton Joseph

After a long and blessed life, Claude passed peacefully at Innisfree House on Sunday, December 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband and best friend of Elaine (Dillon) for the past 61 years. Together, Claude and Elaine raised three daughters, Sheila (Steve Bauman), Jane (Mark Weber), and Nan (Kevin Coates), who were his pride and joy.

Grandpa Claude will be lovingly remembered by his six precious grandchildren, Andrew (Ashleigh) and Ryan Bauman; Daniel and Laura Jane (Jonathon Brubacher) Weber; and Dillon and Maia Coates, who were the light of his life.

Claude was born in Wilmot Township 95 years ago, the third of thirteen children of Alvin and Esther (Pauli) Forler. He will be dearly missed by his brothers George (Shirley), Al (Marilyn), Gerald (Judy), and Tim (Sue), and sisters Margie Forler, Connie Forler, and Paula (Robert Povey). Predeceased by sisters, Patricia Kropf, Gertrude Forler, Martha Wagner, Shirley Lorentz, and Helene Forler. Claude will be fondly remembered by the Dillon family. Uncle Claude was a favourite uncle to his 54 nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his many friends.

After growing up in New Hamburg, Claude served his country in the army in WW2 as an interpreter in Germany, and later helped to write the war diaries. He graduated from the University of Toronto Dental School in 1952 and set up his family dental practice in Elmira in 1953. Claude was a well loved and respected dentist for 43 years and enjoyed all of the interesting people he met along the way.

Claude was deeply rooted in his community and participated in many community activities during his lifetime. In 1971, he and his brother Gerry, along with a group of local sportsmen founded the Elmira Sugar Kings Hockey Club, an organization now rich in history and tradition. He enjoyed his 25 years as Chair of the Board of St James Manor. Claude was a faithful member of St James Lutheran Church for many years.

During his lifetime, Claude was passionately interested in antiquing, gardening, playing bridge, travelling with Elaine and spending time at his Lake Huron cottage.

Visitation for family and friends of Claude will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Floradale Mennonite Church, 22 Florapine Rd., Floradale.

In lieu of flowers, donations to KidsAbility, Woolwich Community Services or Innisfree House will be appreciated. Claude’s family would like to thank Rhonda, Sandra, Shanel, Brigitte, and nurse Jane for their compassionate care and support.