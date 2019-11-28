WILLIAM (BILL) JOSEPH FISHER

(July 21, 1948 – November 21, 2019)

We said goodbye on November 21, 2019 to Bill Fisher our loving Husband, Dad, Papa, and Brother. He was a blue-collar guy with an inspiring work ethic who would do anything for his family, Brenda, his beloved wife of 50 years, and his children Bob and Melissa. Papa had a special bond with his one and only granddaughter Raven, who was not ready for him to go but his body was tired and the doctors could not fix him anymore. Bill was a loyal brother and friend who will be missed by Steve (Bert), Charlie (Aline),Jim (Connie); sisters-in-law Linda and Sandi; many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his parents Walter and Catherine Fisher of New Brunswick, his brother Bob, and sister Marjorie. Raven would like to thank the Cancer Center and family, Dr. Kilmurry, Dr. Fortin, Dr. Knight and his team for helping Papa to stay as long as he could. Thank you to all of the caring and kind people at Freeport Palliative care especially Dr. Schwarz, Dr. Feroze and all the nurses. A special mention to Jane our homecare nurse. Following his wishes cremation has taken place and a private family tree planting will be held in the spring as a celebration of life. Maybe he will visit as a Unicorn.