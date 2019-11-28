fbpx
2.7 C
Elmira
Thursday, November 28, 2019
Back Issues
Advertising
On The Menu
On The Menu

There’s nothing like tradition for the holidays

4

I’m going back to my Quebecois roots for this one to show you a traditional French-Canadian meat pie that’s also very seasonal, as it’s often served on Christmas Eve or News Year’s Eve (or any eve, for that matter).

The ‘Tourtière’ was named after the actual pan in which it was baked. My great-grandfather swore by the addition of fresh sage (grown on his own farm), which I can’t go without.

Back in the 18th century a similar recipe called ‘sea pie’ was served to British navy officers coming in from the St. Lawrence, who of course brought it down the coast of New England, where it is still served to this day.

Some people serve it with ketchup, but I prefer maple syrup!

Tourtière

  • 1 lb lean ground pork
  • 1 lb lean ground beef
  • 3-4 strips bacon sliced
  • 2 medium onions diced
  • 2 garlic cloves smashed
  • 1 Tbsp. flour
  • 1/2 cup apple cider
  • 1/2 cup chicken stock
  • 1 Tbsp. HP sauce
  • salt, pepper, ground cloves
  • 1 bunch fresh sage
  • Pie pastry

Cook meat on medium heat in a deep pot, while stirring frequently.

Add onions/garlic, season, continue cooking for additional 2 minutes.

Add flour and cook out for another minute.

Add all liquid and simmer for an additional 10 minutes to combine all flavours.

Finish with fresh sage. Allow to cool slightly.

Place in pie plates or casserole dish and spread out.

Cover with pastry and egg wash if desired.

Bake at 400 F for 10 minutes to brown and then turn down to 325 F for an additional half-hour.

Allow to settle for 10-15 minutes before slicing.

Previous articleSt. Boniface School
Next articleHedy Lamar lit up the silver screen … and radio frequencies

ON THE MENU

On The MenuObserver Admin - 0

A cooperative model that will warm your insides

We’ve certainly arrived in prime soup season, something to keep us warm on a cold night. Hearty soups are especially welcome, and this Three Sisters Soup really fits the bill.
Get the full story ...
On The Menu

Spicy and substantial fit the bill just now

Observer Admin - 0
Way too much of the white stuff – some of it sticking on the ground – for this point in November. With...
Get the full story ...
On The Menu

Taking the chill off by putting on some chili

Observer Admin - 0
The abrupt and unwelcome change in the weather that came along with November’s arrival certainly puts us in the mood for something...
Get the full story ...
On The Menu

This pumpkin treat is anything but scary

Observer Admin - 0
Today being Halloween, there’s no alternative but to offer up a pumpkin-based recipe. Along with being seasonal and tasty, it’s a great way...
Get the full story ...
On The Menu

Some curry to entice the nose and warm the bones

Observer Admin - 0
The smell in your kitchen from this aromatic recipe will be enough to have the neighbours running over for dinner – it’s...
Get the full story ...
On The Menu

Making the most of apple season in a variety of ways

Observer Admin - 0
Crisp and delicious, the Canadian apple is a staple at harvest season, enjoyed on its own or as part of a recipe like...
Get the full story ...
On The Menu

Moosing around with a field-to-table classic

Observer Admin - 0
That nip in the air is a downer to some, but an invitation to the outdoorsman. Moose isn’t typically on the post-hunt menu...
Get the full story ...
On The Menu

That turkey and comfort food time of year

Observer Admin - 0
Get your comfort food craving filled with this meal. Get ready for your kitchen to be filled with the rich, mouth-watering aroma of simmering...
Get the full story ...
On The Menu

Don’t duck out on trying something a little different

Observer Admin - 0
Duck may not be the staple that chicken is, nor have the upcoming holiday run enjoyed by turkey, but it is something that...
Get the full story ...

Hungry for new local recipes?

On The Menu features a new recipe every week. Give your cooking skills a workout this weekend.

Find More Recipes
- Advertisement -

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Bonspiels are the thing as curling season gets into high gear

Community-led housing projects marks its silver anniversary

New markets for traditional crops await farmers