There’s nothing like tradition for the holidays

I’m going back to my Quebecois roots for this one to show you a traditional French-Canadian meat pie that’s also very seasonal, as it’s often served on Christmas Eve or News Year’s Eve (or any eve, for that matter).

The ‘Tourtière’ was named after the actual pan in which it was baked. My great-grandfather swore by the addition of fresh sage (grown on his own farm), which I can’t go without.

Back in the 18th century a similar recipe called ‘sea pie’ was served to British navy officers coming in from the St. Lawrence, who of course brought it down the coast of New England, where it is still served to this day.

Some people serve it with ketchup, but I prefer maple syrup!

Tourtière

1 lb lean ground pork

1 lb lean ground beef

3-4 strips bacon sliced

2 medium onions diced

2 garlic cloves smashed

1 Tbsp. flour

1/2 cup apple cider

1/2 cup chicken stock

1 Tbsp. HP sauce

salt, pepper, ground cloves

1 bunch fresh sage

Pie pastry

Cook meat on medium heat in a deep pot, while stirring frequently.

Add onions/garlic, season, continue cooking for additional 2 minutes.

Add flour and cook out for another minute.

Add all liquid and simmer for an additional 10 minutes to combine all flavours.

Finish with fresh sage. Allow to cool slightly.

Place in pie plates or casserole dish and spread out.

Cover with pastry and egg wash if desired.

Bake at 400 F for 10 minutes to brown and then turn down to 325 F for an additional half-hour.

Allow to settle for 10-15 minutes before slicing.