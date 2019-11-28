fbpx
-1.7 C
Elmira
Friday, November 29, 2019
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

She doesn’t have to be told twice to take a hike

Author Nicola Ross’ latest book is a guide to hiking the trails of Waterloo Region, Wellington County

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
14
0

We may not be heading into prime hiking time, but the winter months are certainly fine for making plans, whether you’re the municipality working on expanding the trail network or someone keen to take advantage of the area’s offerings.

Nicola Ross spends much of her time hiking, locally and abroad. Her newest guide book looks at routes in Waterloo and Wellington. [Submitted]

Nicola Ross’ latest book takes aim at the latter group. Waterloo, Wellington & Guelph Hikes, the fifth in her Loops & Lattes series of hiking guides, looks at the options available in this neck of the woods.

Due to hit shelves next week, the book expands on a southwestern Ontario line-up that includes hiking explorations of Caledon, Halton, Dufferin and the Hamilton area.

Having written five guide books in as many years, Ross certainly covers plenty of ground, literally in this case given the subject matter. With each book encompassing some 35 hikes averaging about seven kilometres apiece, the numbers quickly add up.

Luckily, she loves getting out for a hike, with most days finding her out for at least an hour and a half.

“I have a dog,” she laughed in an interview from her Caledon home.

Her latest book saw her hit the trails in Waterloo Region and Wellington County, including a focus on the offerings here in the townships. Local organizations such as the Woolwich Trails Group were a big help in her research, says Ross.

“They were really helpful to me. I’m really grateful for that.”

Her goal in preparing to write a new guide book is to get to know more than just the trail routes, but the surrounding environment.

“That’s kind of the fun – really in-depth exploring,” she said, noting each area has its unique features, not only in terms of geography but the “après hiking” activities.

In Woolwich and Wellesley, that includes taking note of the Mennonite factor.

“There are some real cultural differences there,” she said, pointing to the old-time general stores where “you can find axes beside butter tarts.”

For those coming in from outside the area, the horse-and-buggy sightings are part of the wow factor, Ross added, also singling out the rich farmland.

“The farms along there are fantastic,” she said of hiking along the Kissing Bridge and the G2G trails.

“It’s really flat,” she said of this area, which can be a boon to novices, the scenery as many trails run along or cross the Grand River making up for some of the limited topography.

The area does present some unique features, agrees Ann Roberts, Woolwich Township’s environmental coordinator, who assisted Ross with her local research.

 “We have a great variety here – we have starter, easier paths … and more rugged trails like stretches of the Grand Valley Trail.

“The Mennonite countryside and flavour are a huge attraction for the people coming in, as well as to the local users,” said Roberts, pointing to the local food, farmers’ markets and roadside farm stands.

The availability of “après hiking” options play a big part in her books, says Ross. For the Waterloo and Wellington guide, she delves into explorations of the likes of Elmira, St. Jacobs, Guelph, Cambridge and Waterloo, looking to make loops hikers can make, with plenty of reasons to stop along the way – the series of guide books is called Loops & Lattes, after all.

“There’s great stuff to do after you’re done hiking.”

In that regard, there’s a tourism angle to her books, along with information for novices who may be interested in hiking but don’t know where to begin, where the trails are or how long it would take to walk a certain route.

But there’s also plenty of information for veterans of the pastime, as well as locals, said Ross.

“I get seasoned hikers who say to me ‘I know all the hikes’ … but then there’s something new,” she said. “I’ve had people who’ve lived somewhere for 20 years say ‘I didn’t even know these trails were here.’”

That more people are mindful of hiking options reflects the growing interest in the pastime.

“Hiking is on the rise. It’s the easiest, best thing you can do to stay healthy,” said Ross.

Woolwich has certainly embraced the activity. A relevant latecomer to municipal trails development, the township has jumped in with both feet over the past 20 years, notes Roberts.

Along with its own work, the township also has longstanding contributions from service groups such as the Lions Club and organizations like the Woolwich Trails Group, which also has an updated guide to routes in the township.

With the season winding down, the township will now be focusing on planning for next year, including trails set to come online with the development of new subdivisions in Breslau, Elmira and St. Jacobs adding to Woolwich’s ever-expanding network, said Roberts.

Ross’ take on local trails, as well as those in the wider area, can be found in the book due for release next week. More information, including retail locations, is available online.

Steve Kannon
Steve Kannonhttps://www.observerxtra.com
A community newspaper journalist for more than two decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.
Previous articleThe man in the big red suit is coming to town
Next articleRegion makes it official, with flu season now underway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

CREATIVE ARTS

TheatreSteve Kannon - 0

Sleeping Beauty wakens to the panto treatment

The classic story of Sleeping Beauty takes on a twist – as well as a boo and hiss – as it gets the pantomime treatment in the latest Drayton Entertainment production at the...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Wellesley Applejacks

Another pair of wins keep Jacks atop division

Veronica Reiner - 0
The Wellesley Applejacks posted another pair of wins over the weekend, helping them hang on to a one-point lead atop the PJHL’s...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Kings still in first despite a mixed-bag weekend

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
Picking up just half of the six points available may not have been how the Elmira Sugar Kings envisioned their weekend, but...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Bonspiels are the thing as curling season gets into high gear

Veronica Reiner - 0
The curling season is now well underway, with an array of events taking place at the Elmira & District Curling Club and...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Community-led housing projects marks its silver anniversary

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
Tucked away at the end of Cedar Street in St. Jacobs is the Meadows Residential Community Inc., which many have called...
Get the full story ...
Theatre

Sleeping Beauty wakens to the panto treatment

Steve Kannon - 0
The classic story of Sleeping Beauty takes on a twist – as well as a boo and hiss – as it gets...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley working on priorities ahead of budget process

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
A preliminary budget discussion was very much that Tuesday night as Wellesley councillors met Tuesday night, not even coming up with a tax-rate...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

Things aren’t as bad as they look in Elmira woodlot, says township

Steve Kannon - 0
Resembling a miniature logging operation, work at an Elmira woodlot isn’t what it seems, says Woolwich’s environmental coordinator. It may look messy, but the project...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

There’s no direct route from Elmira to Borneo

Faisal Ali - 0
Born in Kitchener and raised in Elmira, Neill McKee knew at an early age life would take him beyond the borders of Waterloo Region....
Get the full story ...
Creative Arts

Putting some personal perspective on religion

Veronica Reiner - 0
The old writers’ adage “write what you know” is certainly applicable to Darrol Bryant’s latest book. Launched this week, Out of Galilee: The History of...
Get the full story ...
Local News

One Book, One Community author Linwood Barclay talks books and writing at EDSS

Veronica Reiner - 0
The book is dead. Long live the book. The wave of electronic book popularity may have peaked, with the good, old-fashioned printed version making a...
Get the full story ...

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

WILLIAM (BILL) JOSEPH FISHER

Heintz, Eileen

A super event