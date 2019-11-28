fbpx
-2 C
Elmira
Friday, November 29, 2019
Back Issues
Advertising
Obituaries
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Heintz, Eileen

20
0

Passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife for 67 years of Clarence Heintz of Waterloo, formerly of Elmira. Dear mother of Lois and Stu Weber of Elmira, the late Jim (2014), Sharon and Murray Shantz of Oakville, Ken and Cathy of St. Agatha, Steve Heintz and Benoit Aumais of Montreal, Ruthanne and Mark Ward of Kitchener, Connie Heintz and Janine Smith of Waterdown. Also lovingly remembered by her 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Sister of Ida Brubacher and sister-in-law of Mildred Martin, Alice Martin, and Edith Martin. Predeceased by her parents Isaiah and Lydian (Brox) Martin, her brothers Elmer, Aden, Howard and Roy. Eileen and Clarence enjoyed the past year residing at Parkwood Suites in Waterloo. Eileen enjoyed quilting, reading and puzzles, was a faithful member of Zion Mennonite Fellowship, but above all loved her God and her family. Visitation will be held at Elmira Mennonite Church, 58 Church St. W., on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Elmira Mennonite Cemetery. In Eileen’s memory, donations to MCC would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. 

OBITUARY NOTICES

ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Richards, Donald Keith “Donnie”

Donald Richards Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesNik Harron - 0

Craig, Shirley Jean (Reid)

Shirley Jean Craig, of Winterbourne, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Innisfree House, Kitchener, at the...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesNik Harron - 0

Hahn, Ursula

Passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Chartwell Elmira LTC, at the age of 93. Ursula (Schiebel)...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesNik Harron - 0

Stroh, Ross Edward

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Heintz, Eileen

Passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, November 26,...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Hoffer, Donald (Donnie) Lavern

Passed away peacefully at his home in Elmira on Tuesday, November...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Coultes, Kenneth B.

Passed away suddenly at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, on Monday, November...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

WILLIAM (BILL) JOSEPH FISHER

(July 21, 1948 – November 21, 2019) We said goodbye on November...
Get the full story ...

Place a Family Album Notice.

Easily submit your family notice with our online order form. Anniversary, Birthday, Graduations & More.

Order a Family Album

IN MEMORIAM

- Advertisement -

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

WILLIAM (BILL) JOSEPH FISHER

A super event

Telling the story of Christmas