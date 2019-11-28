Passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife for 67 years of Clarence Heintz of Waterloo, formerly of Elmira. Dear mother of Lois and Stu Weber of Elmira, the late Jim (2014), Sharon and Murray Shantz of Oakville, Ken and Cathy of St. Agatha, Steve Heintz and Benoit Aumais of Montreal, Ruthanne and Mark Ward of Kitchener, Connie Heintz and Janine Smith of Waterdown. Also lovingly remembered by her 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Sister of Ida Brubacher and sister-in-law of Mildred Martin, Alice Martin, and Edith Martin. Predeceased by her parents Isaiah and Lydian (Brox) Martin, her brothers Elmer, Aden, Howard and Roy. Eileen and Clarence enjoyed the past year residing at Parkwood Suites in Waterloo. Eileen enjoyed quilting, reading and puzzles, was a faithful member of Zion Mennonite Fellowship, but above all loved her God and her family. Visitation will be held at Elmira Mennonite Church, 58 Church St. W., on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Elmira Mennonite Cemetery. In Eileen’s memory, donations to MCC would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.
OBITUARY NOTICES
Richards, Donald Keith “Donnie”
Donald Richards Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November...
Craig, Shirley Jean (Reid)
Shirley Jean Craig, of Winterbourne, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Innisfree House, Kitchener, at the...
Hahn, Ursula
Passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Chartwell Elmira LTC, at the age of 93. Ursula (Schiebel)...
Stroh, Ross Edward
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at...
Heintz, Eileen
Passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, November 26,...
Hoffer, Donald (Donnie) Lavern
Passed away peacefully at his home in Elmira on Tuesday, November...
Coultes, Kenneth B.
Passed away suddenly at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, on Monday, November...
WILLIAM (BILL) JOSEPH FISHER
(July 21, 1948 – November 21, 2019) We said goodbye on November...
Place a Family Album Notice.
Easily submit your family notice with our online order form. Anniversary, Birthday, Graduations & More.
IN MEMORIAM
- Advertisement -