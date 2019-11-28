Heintz, Eileen

Passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife for 67 years of Clarence Heintz of Waterloo, formerly of Elmira. Dear mother of Lois and Stu Weber of Elmira, the late Jim (2014), Sharon and Murray Shantz of Oakville, Ken and Cathy of St. Agatha, Steve Heintz and Benoit Aumais of Montreal, Ruthanne and Mark Ward of Kitchener, Connie Heintz and Janine Smith of Waterdown. Also lovingly remembered by her 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Sister of Ida Brubacher and sister-in-law of Mildred Martin, Alice Martin, and Edith Martin. Predeceased by her parents Isaiah and Lydian (Brox) Martin, her brothers Elmer, Aden, Howard and Roy. Eileen and Clarence enjoyed the past year residing at Parkwood Suites in Waterloo. Eileen enjoyed quilting, reading and puzzles, was a faithful member of Zion Mennonite Fellowship, but above all loved her God and her family. Visitation will be held at Elmira Mennonite Church, 58 Church St. W., on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Elmira Mennonite Cemetery. In Eileen’s memory, donations to MCC would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.