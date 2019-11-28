fbpx
2.7 C
Elmira
Thursday, November 28, 2019
Back Issues
Advertising
Business Ventures
Connecting Our Communities

Community-led housing projects marks its silver anniversary

St. Jacobs Meadows Residential Community Inc. was a novel approach to providing local homes to older adults, undertaken by a group of innovators who took a chance

Aneta Rebiszewski
By Aneta Rebiszewski
4
0

Tucked away at the end of Cedar Street in St. Jacobs is the Meadows Residential Community Inc., which many have called home in the nearly 25 years since it was built.

One of the charter members, Clint Rohr, this week led a presentation reviewing what it took to organize and implement a community project that took a novel approach to meeting a housing need in the township.

Launched as a community initiative with a goal of providing a housing option for those looking to downsize without having to move to the city, it continues in that role to this day.

“They’re coming off their farms and out of their larger homes, many didn’t want to move into the city but wanted something like townhouses that’s accessible,” said Rohr of the impetus behind the endeavour.

The idea was to build the homes to make up for the lack of housing for older adults in the community that wanted to stay within the township, explained Rohr.

“It is an adult community for people age 50 and higher.”

Many of the qualifications to live at the 29 Water St. location are quite simple, says Rohr. Typically there is an age requirement of 50 or older, and residents tend to want to live with others from the community. Owners are to be residents.

The president of the housing corporation, Laverne Brubacher, explains there was a concern people might buy a few units and rent them out. “That’s not how communities are formed, so we wanted it to be local people that participate.”

Among the practical requirements, there are some that have developed on their own.

“You always have to have at least three Dorises,” laughed 96-year-old resident Doris Kramer, who has been living in her unit since the inception of the community.  Ever since the building was constructed, there have been three residents named Doris; currently there are four, which fits in with the prerequisites, she added.

The Meadows Residential Community offers a variety of amenities beyond just a place to live but it offers a chance for neighbours to actually interact and take care of one another.

“We have a buddy system here, so a neighbor or someone has key and if you’re going to go away you let them know. People often check in on each other and make sure that they’re all OK. It’s a very tight community in that respect,” said Brubacher.

There are also plenty of activities that the residents can take part in, from exercise classes to coffee breaks and even a community centre that can be rented out for events.  Everything is self-managed through the board and four different committees –quality of life, property, finance and an interview committee that handles the rental end of things.

“None of our staff is paid, we have a [resident] who is a bookkeeper by profession,” said Kramer.

While the residents work to help each other they also spend time creating memories together, and over the past 25 years there have been many made. It was established to be a caring community, and many of the residents believe it has lived up to that.

Planning for the housing began in 1992. When assessing the lot and considering the plans given by the architect,  there were a few challenges that were met, said Rohr. Things became more costly than expected and everyone started to modify their personal house plan, but there were also some aspects the residents agreed on together, like creating covered walkways and including basements in the units.

When the complex was first built, there were some 20 units and eventually by 2001 there were 38 units in total. Now 25 years later the housing community is a hot commodity for older adults in Woolwich Township, said Brubacher who oversees an approval list that currently has 50 people waiting for a unit.

As people come and go from the Meadows Residential Community, they leave a personal mark and contribution, says Rohr, much of which keeps new people entering the community and bringing in new aspects.

“It’s been a good place let me tell you, I think it was one of the best moves I ever made in my life. I’ve never for a minute regretted that I came here,” said Kramer with a smile on her face.

Previous articleNew markets for traditional crops await farmers
Next articleBonspiels are the thing as curling season gets into high gear

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

ON THE MENU

On The MenuChef Duff - 0

There’s nothing like tradition for the holidays

I’m going back to my Quebecois roots for this one to show you a traditional French-Canadian meat pie that’s also very seasonal, as it’s often served on Christmas Eve or News Year’s Eve...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

Looking to do some research about the communities we serve? Browse through the years in our online archives.

Find a Back Issue
Living Here

When disaster strikes, they answer the call

Veronica Reiner - 0
An Elmira couple has dedicated their retirement time to helping people across North America rebuild their lives after a natural disaster strikes.
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Show Sounds and feels like Christmas

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
If an event that encompasses the songs of the yuletide season and the spirit of giving sounds just the thing for Christmas,...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

New watering system is powered by the sun

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
Many hands may make light work, but automating the process really lessens the load. That’s especially helpful when the work involves relying on...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

An immersive experience helps kids acquire language skills

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
Two months into their stay in the country, a group of students from France got to experience another cultural moment of sorts...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

A very visual – and visible – way to remember

Veronica Reiner - 0
Many of the hydro poles in Wellesley have been transformed into a tribute for those who fought and died in the service...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

An exchange of cultures proves an illuminating experience

Veronica Reiner - 0
The new exchange student in Woolwich Township has been enjoying the small-town life so far. Since mid-August, Maud...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Scaring up some Halloween fun in Elmira

Veronica Reiner - 0
Those in search of the Halloween spirit need look no further than the vibrant, spooky display at an Elmira heritage home, an experience...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Program encourages Girls to give it a Go

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
Whether you’re a girl in need of a new friend or just someone to hear you out, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

WHC event Somebody Should Do Something

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
Woolwich Healthy Communities presented speaker Doug Griffiths, author ‘13 Ways to Kill Your Community,’ at a variety of...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

A new approach to tackle issues like downtown revitalization

Steve Kannon - 0
Getting more people involved is just the start of community-building efforts. We also need better ideas, the people to enact them and governments...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Quilt auction raises $100k

Veronica Reiner - 0
With everything from soup to nuts – well, make that home-baked bread to handmade crafts – the annual Elmira Charity Quilt Auction draws...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Putting the green in the initiative

Veronica Reiner - 0
The woodlot in Elmira's South Parkwood subdivision attracted 35 volunteers who planted 150 trees Oct. 5. Some 850 dead, dying and...
Get the full story ...

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Bonspiels are the thing as curling season gets into high gear

New markets for traditional crops await farmers

Sleeping Beauty wakens to the panto treatment