Stroh, Ross Edward

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the age of 56. Ross was the beloved husband of Jo-anne (Keen) Stroh. Loved father of Christina (Kevin) Kallstrom, Rebecca DeKleer (Doug Donaldson), and Benjamin (Sarah) DeKleer. Cherished grandfather of Carter and Alyssa Kallstrom; Logan and Mikayla Donaldson. Dear brother of Stanley (Deb), William, Garry, Mark, Michael, and Sharon Stroh, and brother-in-law of Barry (Sharon) Keen and Gerri Scarrow. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Clarence and Lila (Lasch) Stroh. Ross worked at Home Hardware for 40 years. Cremation has taken place. Memorial visitation took place on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. A memorial service was held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by a reception. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank the staff in the ICU at Grand River Hospital for the wonderful care received.

