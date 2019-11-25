fbpx
13.5 C
Elmira
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Back Issues
Advertising
Obituaries
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Stroh, Ross Edward

13
0

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the age of 56. Ross was the beloved husband of Jo-anne (Keen) Stroh. Loved father of Christina (Kevin) Kallstrom, Rebecca DeKleer (Doug Donaldson), and Benjamin (Sarah) DeKleer. Cherished grandfather of Carter and Alyssa Kallstrom; Logan and Mikayla Donaldson. Dear brother of Stanley (Deb), William, Garry, Mark, Michael, and Sharon Stroh, and brother-in-law of Barry (Sharon) Keen and Gerri Scarrow. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Clarence and Lila (Lasch) Stroh. Ross worked at Home Hardware for 40 years. Cremation has taken place. Memorial visitation took place on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. A memorial service was held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by a reception. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank the staff in the ICU at Grand River Hospital for the wonderful care received.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

OBITUARY NOTICES

ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Richards, Donald Keith “Donnie”

Donald Richards Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Hoffer, Donald (Donnie) Lavern

Passed away peacefully at his home in Elmira on Tuesday, November...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesNik Harron - 0

Hahn, Ursula

Passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Chartwell Elmira LTC, at the age of 93. Ursula (Schiebel)...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesNik Harron - 0

Craig, Shirley Jean (Reid)

Shirley Jean Craig, of Winterbourne, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Innisfree House, Kitchener, at the...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Coultes, Kenneth B.

Passed away suddenly at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, on Monday, November...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Walter, Francis Joseph (Frank)

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener, at the...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Winfield, George Robert

Peacefully passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Freeport Campus...
Get the full story ...
ObituariesObserver Admin - 0

Shoemaker, Milton Wesley

Peacefully went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Hospice Wellington, Guelph,...
Get the full story ...

Place a Family Album Notice.

Easily submit your family notice with our online order form. Anniversary, Birthday, Graduations & More.

Order a Family Album

IN MEMORIAM

- Advertisement -

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

St. Boniface School

Craig, Shirley Jean (Reid)

Hahn, Ursula