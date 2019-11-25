fbpx
Elmira
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Connecting Our Communities

King St. N., Waterloo, ON

Observer Admin
By Observer Admin
Crime of the Week: November 25, 2019 Case#: 1702

Offence: Break and Enter Date: October 1, 2019

Waterloo Regional Police Service's Break, Enter and Auto Theft (BEAT) unit continues to investigate a break and enter into a secure garage on King Street North in Waterloo.

On October 1, 2019, an unknown male entered the secure garage and stole personal property from the victim's vehicle, which included identification and bank cards.

The suspect then used the victim's bank cards several times in Waterloo.

If you have information, report it.

Police are looking to identify the individual in the photo.

The Observer

