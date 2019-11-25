Hahn, Ursula

Passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Chartwell Elmira LTC, at the age of 93. Ursula (Schiebel) Hahn was predeceased by her husband Alfred (2004). Dear mother of Doug and Marlene, Philip and Marlene, Murray and Bonnie, Dennis, Roger and Joan, Kate and Dennis Ertel, Yvonne and Don James, Ursula and Gary Benesch, Karen and Michael Bickers. Ursula is lovingly remembered by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law of Mary Schiebel and Pat Schiebel. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary (Basler) Schiebel, daughter Theresa (1976), sisters Alma and Jim Bishop, Mona and Jack Jackson, Marina and Ken Hays, brothers Gregory and Madeline Schiebel, Mello Schiebel, and Cosmas Schiebel. Ursula was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Teresa of Avila and longtime member of the CWL. Ursula was a dedicated employee at the Elmira pharmacies (Cale’s, Cook’s, and Hare’s) where she worked. For many years she enjoyed volunteering her time as a hospice caregiver. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 10 Flamingo Dr., Elmira. Cremation will follow. Family interment of cremated remains will take place at a later date in St. Theresa’s RC Cemetery, RR 1, Elmira. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Arthritis Society or Children’s Wish Foundation would be appreciated.

