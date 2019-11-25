Craig, Shirley Jean (Reid)

Shirley Jean Craig, of Winterbourne, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Innisfree House, Kitchener, at the age of 73. Family were with her during her rapid decline due to cancer. Born to Charles and Jean Reid (Hogg), of Collingwood, Shirl was the love of Ron’s life for over 50 years, as well as mother to Doug (Rhanda) and Heather Craig, and grandmother to Lillian Craig. Shirley is reunited with her parents, brother Dan, sister-in-law Carol, nephew David, and niece Sherry. She will be deeply missed by her brothers Bob (Ellie), John (Payge), Jim (Angelika), Ron, Len (Lynda), and Paul (Karen), sisters Joan, Donna (Jeff), Pat (Scott), and Sharon (Darrell), and sister-in-law Kathy, as well as her husband’s family. Shirley leaves behind a large and beloved extended family, and many, many friends from her community (both local and abroad). A graduate of Collingwood Collegiate Institute and the University of Waterloo, Shirley found her calling in teaching, working with both local school boards before retiring in 2005. She enjoyed teaching ESL privately, walking the Kissing Bridge Trailway, hiking, biking, traveling anywhere warm, volunteering, reading, playing bridge, and time with family and friends. Her strong faith provided a solid foundation during life, and a peace during her illness. Visitation was held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira, and Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Woodside Bible Fellowship, Elmira, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers (or candy), donations to Innisfree House, or the charity of your choice, are appreciated by Shirley and family. Our thanks to her caregivers at Grand River ICU and Innisfree House.

