Traffic resumes on West Montrose bridge

The West Montrose covered bridge is now open to all traffic, repair work having been completed.

The structure was closed in early September after the Region of Waterloo discovered two cracked floor beams, believed to have been caused by an overweight vehicle illegally crossing the span. It was reopened later that month to pedestrian and bicycle traffic, but vehicles were rerouted pending repairs.

Similar occurrences in the past have also closed the bridge. The region is working on a study looking at the long-term health of the span. Constructed in 1881, it’s the region’s second oldest remaining bridge and the only historic wooden covered bridge in Ontario.