Catholic Women’s Meeting

Thank you to Fran Vegh for the pictures

The monthly meeting of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League was held in the Edward Halter Home at 7 p.m. Mass preceded the meeting at 6:30 p.m. by Father Ron Voisin for the Intentions of the Living and Deceased members of the Catholic Women’s League.

Our league had been saving pop can tabs and will continue doing so.

The Gift Card fundraiser has been going well and reminder the cutoff date for orders is Sunday, Nov. 17.

CORRESPONDENCE: Donations requests were received from: Euthanasia Prevention; Ray of Hope; and Lissard House.

EDUCATION & HEALTH CONVENOR: Judy Kittel reported that the safe injection site is being overseen by the Sanguine Doctor and they have had 160 visits, by 60 people and have saved 5 lives so far.

CARD CONVENOR: Maria O’Drowsky has sent 1 sympathy card this month.

SPIRITUAL CONVENOR: Barb Nosal reminded everyone that Advent is coming and we need to prepare. This is a joyous season but we should still be ready to celebrate Christ’s birth and she suggested going to confession.

NEW BUSINESS:

National CWL is starting generic, role specific email addresses for all convenorships. This will allow the outgoing chairperson to give the incoming chair the password so they can check emails and National & Dioceses will not have to chase people up for email address.

Fran Vegh will have a meeting on December 5, 2019 to fill out report forms.

The Maryhill Knights of Columbus and are holding their Vegas Night on Saturday, November 16th at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Chances on meat boxes, grocery hampers, cash prizes and other items. The CWL will be hosting the Penny Table. There will also be other games of chance. Free admission and fast food is available. Door prizes.

Maryhill Historical Society Annual Meeting is on Sunday Nov. 17th with guest speaker Joanna Rickert-Hall speaking on her book “Waterloo You Never Knew – Life on the Margin. Everyone is welcome. Come out and see what your Historical Society is doing to preserve Maryhill’s history.

Conveners for next month is Helen & Jackie Peacock. Supper will be at Swiss Chalet in Guelph on Thursday, December 12th. There will be no Mass that night. Also, if anyone would like to carpool please contact Fran and/or meet in the church parking lot at 6:15.

A collection of hotel size toiletries, sanitary pads, tampons,(individually wrapped), deodorant, lip balm, shampoo, nail clippers, toothbrushes, tooth paste, mouthwash, disposable; razors, denture adhesive and cheaner, etc. will also collected for the Sanguen Health Centre (Community Heath Van).

The remaining evening had members decorating wine bottles.