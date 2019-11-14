fbpx
-0.1 C
Elmira
Friday, November 15, 2019
Back Issues
Advertising
Local NewsWoolwich Township Council
Connecting Our Communities

Woolwich stays course with economic development

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
23
0

TRENDING

Local NewsAneta Rebiszewski - 9

Restored Victorian home in Elmira the subject of TV competition

Along with the influx of visitors that comes with the holiday season, Elmira will see one new...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsVeronica Reiner - 0

End of an era for MP

Two weeks having passed since the federal election, Harold Albrecht has had time to reflect on his...
Get the full story ...
Waterloo Regional GovernmentVeronica Reiner - 0

Candidates make pitch to voters in Woolwich

Largely sticking to their respective party lines, the five candidates running in the Kitchener-Conestoga riding made their one all-candidates...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsVeronica Reiner - 0

Meet the candidates

By Veronica Reiner & Aneta Rebiszewski Five candidates are vying for your vote in...
Get the full story ...

THIS WEEK

Elmira
overcast clouds
-0.1 ° C
2 °
-2.2 °
93 %
4.6kmh
90 %
Fri
2 °
Sat
-0 °
Sun
1 °
Mon
2 °
Tue
-0 °

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Editorial

Basic math eludes council on economic development

Steve Kannon - 0
Woolwich councillors were true to form, missing a chance to save taxpayers money and eliminate an unnecessary position from the township’s bloating staff...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Protection of heritage buildings, sites doesn’t just happen

Steve Kannon - 0
The old city centres and architectural gems are the mainstay of tourism in Europe. Likewise, neighbourhoods with meticulously kept old homes are always...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

Marking Remembrance Day so we don’t forget how bad it got

Steve Kannon - 0
Hundreds of Canadian soldiers have died in latter-day missions, whether of true peacekeeping or in the likes of Afghanistan. While Remembrance Day looks...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

We remember to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past

Steve Kannon - 0
Remembrance Day recalls the sacrifices of those who served in the military, particularly those who lost their lives in the two large-scale conflicts...
Get the full story ...
Music

This bluegrass show comes with some laughs for good measure

Steve Kannon - 0
Bluegrass band Granite Hill is making its first-ever stop at the Commercial Tavern November 10, but it's familiar ground for some of...
Get the full story ...

Woolwich’s vacant economic development and tourism officer (EDTO) position will be retained, councillors decided this week despite any numbers or measures to show the job’s worth.

Only Coun. Patrick Merlihan opposed a recommendation from director of planning Mark Pomponi to maintain the status quo. The Ward 1 councillor argued the township has failed to show any economic benefit from a position created a decade ago, though he’s asked for years to see performance metrics and financial valuations from the $115,000-a-year investment.

A report from Pomponi instead listed the functions served by the EDTO position, now vacant after the previous holder left on maternity leave and then took on another job, and cited feedback from user groups such as the Elmira and St. Jacobs BIAs.

“Various business community groups have come to rely on the position for being the point person at the municipality, with respect to a number of different issues from, event planning, BIA inquiries, business location opportunities, and as a guide through the development approvals processes,” he said in a report to council.

The EDTO provides a range of services that are of value, he argued

“It’s certainly our position that the position should continue as is.”

Merlihan, however, argued the report failed to make the case for maintaining the status quo. Instead, the township is not getting value for the money, which could be better used elsewhere.

The report is a glorified job description that inflates the duties and the value thereof, he said, likening the report to previous staff efforts to hang on to jobs council ultimately decided to eliminate.

As with previous examples, the rationale “crumbles with a little scrutiny,” he said, calling many of the functions “busy work.”

He stressed that the township has been unable to put a value on the money it’s been spending for more than 10 years, noting little of the growth Woolwich has been experiencing since before that time can be attributed to the EDTO.

“We should be able to put a value on this position,” he said, eliciting no response.

Moreover, the description shows the job is more about customer service than economics, he added.

“We’re not doing economic development. We say we’re doing economic development, but we’re not.

“We spend a lot of money on economic development” without any return, Merlihan argued, expanding that to include $50,000 a year on the Waterloo Economic Development Corporation.

“We haven’t gotten anything for that,” he said, noting there are no metrics showing the membership fees bring any value, or any money to the township.

With the township experiencing increased costs on other fronts, now is the time to eliminate the position in favour of other priorities, he argued.

That sentiment wasn’t shared by other councillors, though they offered little in the way of defence for the current spending.

Coun. Scott McMillan said the economic development officer’s work with the Elmira BIA, particularly the implementation of a community improvement plan, was an indication “there is value there.”

He did agree, however, that the township should be able to measure the value of the position.

“Moving forward, I think it’s also important that we measure the return on investment with regards to economic development. Not necessarily for one specific position, but as a whole,” he said in response to an inquiry after the meeting. “I think tonight’s report was important, because I don’t think many people are aware of everything the position of the EDTO entails. I was surprised to learn it when I began my time on council. As the conversation in council chambers continues, I think it is important that we understand the value our citizens are receiving for the investments we are making towards that development.”

Pointing to the changes in St. Jacobs following the sale of former Mercedes Corp. holdings, Coun. Fred Redekop said the BIA there has appreciated the work done by the EDO.

“They need someone to help them with economic development, with tourism.”

He noted, however, that a more detailed review of the job is in order.

Previous articleNew MP jumps to the next stage
Next articleWellesley rec. complex project moves into fundraising mode

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereAneta Rebiszewski - 0

New watering system is powered by the sun

Many hands may make light work, but automating the process really lessens the load. That’s especially helpful when the work involves relying on volunteers to provide the manual labour.
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Elmira Sugar Kings

Sugar Kings turn the screws on Brampton

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
Another home-and-home winning weekend helped the Elmira Sugar Kings solidify their hold on top spot in the GOJHL’s Midwestern Conference. A pair of...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

EDSS looks to make use of new push for skilled-trades training

Veronica Reiner - 0
With measures taken on the provincial level to encourage high school students to enter the skilled trades, EDSS is in the process...
Get the full story ...
EDSS Sports

Junior girls’ capture EDSS’ first WCSSAA basketball title

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
In a season that already saw the team rack up win after win, the EDSS junior girls’ basketball team reached new heights...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich adopts new landscape guidelines for subdivisions as part of greening initiatives

Steve Kannon - 0
Talk of trees right now typically involved the adjective Christmas, but Woolwich council is focusing just now on guidelines for planting in new...
Get the full story ...
Creative Arts

Virgil Wins the Lottery … but, then again, maybe not

Veronica Reiner - 0
It’s easy to day dream about striking it rich quick by winning the lottery, and all the possibilities that come along with...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich stays course with economic development

Steve Kannon - 0
Woolwich’s vacant economic development and tourism officer (EDTO) position will be retained, councillors decided this week despite any numbers or measures to show...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Editorial

Basic math eludes council on economic development

Steve Kannon - 0
Woolwich councillors were true to form, missing a chance to save taxpayers money and eliminate an unnecessary position from the township’s bloating staff...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

As a rule, we’re not enjoying the fruits of our labour

Steve Kannon - 0
Labour Day has come and gone, September has established itself in earnest and summer feels like it’s fading away. Add in the failing daylight...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Exemption for fence nixed

Steve Kannon - 0
Faced with a less-than-ideal situation, Woolwich council is sticking with its good-fences-make-good-neighbours policy. Though admitting plans to erect a chain-link fence along a township walkway...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Township makes hire to head planning dept

Steve Kannon - 0
The players may be different, but the song remains the same for Mark Pomponi, who this month became Woolwich’s first director of development services. An...
Get the full story ...

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Hoffer, Donald (Donnie) Lavern

Coultes, Kenneth B.

Winfield, George Robert