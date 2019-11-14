Winfield, George Robert

Peacefully passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Freeport Campus of Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 82. George, of West Montrose, was the beloved husband of the late Marlene (Weber) Winfield (2014). Dear father of Reg of Waterloo, Rick and Julie of West Montrose, Deb and John Benham of Damascus. Also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Jacob and Zack Benham and Parker Winfield. Brother-in-law of Florence Winfield of Kitchener, Marj Weber of Mount Forest, Shirley and John Weltz of Waterloo, Sandra and Doug Scott of Ayton. George will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Gertie (Letson) Winfield, brother Don Winfield, and brother-in-law Gerald Weber. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 60 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Interment in St. James Lutheran Cemetery. In his memory, donations to St. James Lutheran Church or Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy.