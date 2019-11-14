fbpx
-0.4 C
Elmira
Thursday, November 14, 2019
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

New MP jumps to the next stage

Life’s been a whirlwind for Liberal candidate who won the vote in Kitchener-Conestoga a few short weeks ago

Veronica Reiner
By Veronica Reiner
15
0

TRENDING

Local NewsAneta Rebiszewski - 9

Restored Victorian home in Elmira the subject of TV competition

Along with the influx of visitors that comes with the holiday season, Elmira will see one new...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsVeronica Reiner - 0

End of an era for MP

Two weeks having passed since the federal election, Harold Albrecht has had time to reflect on his...
Get the full story ...
Waterloo Regional GovernmentVeronica Reiner - 0

Candidates make pitch to voters in Woolwich

Largely sticking to their respective party lines, the five candidates running in the Kitchener-Conestoga riding made their one all-candidates...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsVeronica Reiner - 0

Meet the candidates

By Veronica Reiner & Aneta Rebiszewski Five candidates are vying for your vote in...
Get the full story ...

THIS WEEK

Elmira
overcast clouds
-0.4 ° C
2 °
-2.8 °
58 %
3.1kmh
90 %
Fri
2 °
Sat
-0 °
Sun
1 °
Mon
2 °
Tue
-1 °

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Local News

Winter weather hits the roads

Veronica Reiner - 0
Two people were sent to the hospital following a three-vehicle collision near 7142 Line 86 in Wellesley Township...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley rec. complex project moves into fundraising mode

Veronica Reiner - 0
Wellesley Township having cleared the way for a potential new $22-million recreation complex, the focus is now on putting together a fundraising campaign...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

New St. Clements fire station officially open for service

Veronica Reiner - 0
The new fire station in St. Clements was officially declared open for service last Saturday. The $1.3-million project...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Pair of convincing wins sees Jacks improve record

Veronica Reiner - 0
A pair of wins last weekend saw the Wellesley Applejacks jump a notch in the PJHL standings to claim second place in...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

EDSS looks to make use of new push for skilled-trades training

Veronica Reiner - 0
With measures taken on the provincial level to encourage high school students to enter the skilled trades, EDSS is in the process...
Get the full story ...

Ever since he was elected as the new Liberal Member of Parliament for Kitchener-Conestoga during the October 21 federal election, Tim Louis has been on something of a rollercoaster.

The 50-year-old professional musician and business owner edged out nearly four-term Conservative incumbent Harold Albrecht by 305 votes. Now, he’s ready to get started and eager to get settled into the routine of his new role.

“It’s a whirlwind. It truly is, it’s a whirlwind,” said Louis of the experience so far. “There’s so much to do, and you don’t get too much of a playbook – they throw you in, and there you go. It’s a hectic schedule, but I’m learning to adjust.”

It was among the closest races in the country, with the results being delayed until the next morning due to botched paperwork. When the dust had settled, Louis was declared the winner with 20,480 votes (39.7 per cent). His Conservative counterpart Albrecht garnered 20,115 (39 per cent), NDP candidate Riani De Wet received 5,204 (10.1) votes, Green Party candidate Stephanie Goertz finished fourth with 4,946 (9.6), and PPC candidate Koltyn Wallar got 790 votes (1.5 per cent).

The results paralleled the 2015 election, where Louis fell short to Albrecht by just 251 votes. This time around, Louis was on the winning end of an extremely close electoral race. When Louis received an urgent call from his campaign team to come back to his office while he was out collecting election signs, he didn’t know what to expect.

“I only know close elections,” said Louis. “Because my only experience had been a close election … that the numbers had changed after they did a bit of a recount, I didn’t have that ‘oh don’t worry, I’m sure everything is going to be fine.’ My experience said, head back in and see what happens, and hope for the best.”

The past couple of weeks since winning have been about learning the ropes of the new role. Already, he has attended plenty of events in the riding, including the Elmira Remembrance Day ceremony (along with Albrecht), the grand opening and ribbon cutting at the new St. Clements fire station, and the Elmira District Community Living volunteer appreciation dinner.

“Things are moving quickly, but in a strange way … they’re not moving as fast as I’d like them to be,” said Louis. “I’d like to have an office established; I’d like to have regular meetings with people. It takes a little while to make the transition from the previous MP to myself.

“But I’m looking forward to when we have a proper office and phone number, and we can serve everyone in the way that I’m ready to do. Things move a little slower than you want when you’re excited like that.”

The transition into life as new MP is quite an involved process: Louis will set up his new space in Albrecht’s former constituency office in the Williamsburg area of Kitchener, as well as establishing a second office in Ottawa.

Louis has been to Ottawa twice so far – once for an orientation put on by the House of Commons, and then a second meeting with the caucus. His third trip back to the capital of the country will be for the official cabinet swear in ceremony on November 20.

While his focus has been learning to adjust to the new job, affordability, climate change, and healthcare are all issues that Louis will be advocating for once he has settled into the House of Commons. He said that these were issues that his constituents found most important while he was knocking on doors throughout the riding.

As for his career as a musician, Louis said that may have to go on the backburner at this point.

“The music is really going to have to take a back seat … now, my responsibility is a member of parliament,” said Louis. “So I’m in the process of winding all of that down, but once in a while if something comes up – a charity event – there’s so many events I have done over the years, that if I can still help out in that capacity, I’d be glad to.”

Being on stage is natural to Louis as a musician, which should help him adjust quicker to being an MP. He is expected to deliver plenty of speeches at various events in the community.

“You put yourself in the shoes of the people that are there and try to express their feelings through the microphone. That’s the way I look at it,” said Louis.

He said the most challenging part to wrap his head around would be the new procedures and atmosphere of Ottawa – as MP, he will split his time between the Kitchener-Conestoga riding and the nation’s capital.

“I’m not afraid to take on any new challenge. You see something, you figure it out, and you adapt. The procedures are different – I’ve got to learn a whole new playbook,” said Louis. “But I’m looking forward to that.”

Previous articleNew St. Clements fire station officially open for service
Next articleWoolwich stays course with economic development

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereAneta Rebiszewski - 0

New watering system is powered by the sun

Many hands may make light work, but automating the process really lessens the load. That’s especially helpful when the work involves relying on volunteers to provide the manual labour.
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
EDSS Sports

Junior girls’ capture EDSS’ first WCSSAA basketball title

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
In a season that already saw the team rack up win after win, the EDSS junior girls’ basketball team reached new heights...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

New St. Clements fire station officially open for service

Veronica Reiner - 0
The new fire station in St. Clements was officially declared open for service last Saturday. The $1.3-million project...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich adopts new landscape guidelines for subdivisions as part of greening initiatives

Steve Kannon - 0
Talk of trees right now typically involved the adjective Christmas, but Woolwich council is focusing just now on guidelines for planting in new...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich stays course with economic development

Steve Kannon - 0
Woolwich’s vacant economic development and tourism officer (EDTO) position will be retained, councillors decided this week despite any numbers or measures to show...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Sugar Kings turn the screws on Brampton

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
Another home-and-home winning weekend helped the Elmira Sugar Kings solidify their hold on top spot in the GOJHL’s Midwestern Conference. A pair of...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

EDSS looks to make use of new push for skilled-trades training

Veronica Reiner - 0
With measures taken on the provincial level to encourage high school students to enter the skilled trades, EDSS is in the process...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

End of an era for MP

Veronica Reiner - 0
Two weeks having passed since the federal election, Harold Albrecht has had time to reflect on his nearly 14 years as the...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

Minority governments have an upside, but no guarantees

Steve Kannon - 0
It’s no surprise that those most elated by the results of this week’s federal election are public sector workers, who are already jockeying...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Ideas and platforms long ago dropped in favour of electability

Steve Kannon - 0
The federal election campaign was the most recent example of politics falling to the lowest common denominator: what’s in it for me?
Get the full story ...
Owen Roberts

The electorate needs to know farmers are also pro-environment

Owen Roberts - 0
In these early days after the federal election, there’s a continuous line of fingers wagging at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, telling him he...
Get the full story ...

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Hoffer, Donald (Donnie) Lavern

Coultes, Kenneth B.

Winfield, George Robert