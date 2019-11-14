This year was the first time that the Maryhill Historical Society was giving out treats at the Edward Halter Home. Tom Schell and wife Charlene along with Diane Strickler gave out treats to about 20 young people who didn’t let the pouring rain stop their visiting homes in the area.
Maryhill Halloween
Bloomingdale Women’s Institute
Thirteen ladies of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute enjoyed a night out Saturday November 9th to enjoy a play at the Studio Theatre. The production of “The Calendar Girls” was put on...
Remembrance Day
On Monday, November 11th at 10:35 a.m. St. Boniface school held their Remembrance Day para-liturgy in the School gym. The students entered...
