Friday, November 15, 2019
Maryhill Halloween

This year was the first time that the Maryhill Historical Society was giving out treats at the Edward Halter Home.  Tom Schell and wife Charlene along with Diane Strickler gave out treats to about 20 young people who didn’t let the pouring rain stop their visiting homes in the area.

