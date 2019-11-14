fbpx
Thursday, November 14, 2019
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Hoffer, Donald (Donnie) Lavern

Passed away peacefully at his home in Elmira on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the age of 93. Donnie was the beloved husband of Estelle (Noel) Hoffer. Dear father of Larry and Barb Hoffer. Loving grandfather of Leah (Wayne) Miller, Tanya (Jeremy) Bott, Shanna Hoffer (Frank Schuster), Christina Hahn (Jeff Myers), and Ashley Hahn. Also lovingly remembered by Estelle’s family, children Linda (Stephen) Crew and William (Shari) Holdam, eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his son Randy, daughter Terry-Lynn Hoffer, and brothers Murray (Leota) Hoffer and Raymond Hoffer. Donnie operated Ervin S. Hoffer Sand and Gravel for most of his life and enjoyed flying his plane in his spare time. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with a reception to follow. Cremation will take place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada or Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated.

OBITUARY NOTICES

Walter, Francis Joseph (Frank)

Walter, Francis Joseph (Frank)

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener, at the...
Get the full story ...
Gerber, Elaine Clara (nee Jacobs)

Gerber, Elaine Clara (nee Jacobs)

It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Elaine on...
Get the full story ...
Martin, Brittney Starr

Martin, Brittney Starr

Passed away suddenly, as a result of a motor vehicle accident, on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the...
Get the full story ...
Shoemaker, Milton Wesley

Shoemaker, Milton Wesley

Peacefully went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Hospice Wellington, Guelph,...
Get the full story ...
Weber, Clayton M.

Weber, Clayton M.

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home...
Get the full story ...
Weber, Lucinda (Bauman)

Weber, Lucinda (Bauman)

Passed away peacefully at Derbecker’s Heritage House, St. Jacobs, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, in her...
Get the full story ...
Heller, Mildred Sophia

Heller, Mildred Sophia

Mildred Sophia Heller, of St. Jacobs, died on Saturday, October 26,...
Get the full story ...
Melitzer, Audrey

Melitzer, Audrey

Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Pinehaven Nursing Home, Waterloo, at the age of...
Get the full story ...

IN MEMORIAM

