Hoffer, Donald (Donnie) Lavern

Passed away peacefully at his home in Elmira on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the age of 93. Donnie was the beloved husband of Estelle (Noel) Hoffer. Dear father of Larry and Barb Hoffer. Loving grandfather of Leah (Wayne) Miller, Tanya (Jeremy) Bott, Shanna Hoffer (Frank Schuster), Christina Hahn (Jeff Myers), and Ashley Hahn. Also lovingly remembered by Estelle’s family, children Linda (Stephen) Crew and William (Shari) Holdam, eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his son Randy, daughter Terry-Lynn Hoffer, and brothers Murray (Leota) Hoffer and Raymond Hoffer. Donnie operated Ervin S. Hoffer Sand and Gravel for most of his life and enjoyed flying his plane in his spare time. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with a reception to follow. Cremation will take place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada or Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated.