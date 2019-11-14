fbpx
Family Album: Obituaries / In Memoriams

Coultes, Kenneth B.

Passed away suddenly at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the age of 78. Ken, of Elmira, was the beloved husband of Linda (Watkins) Coultes. Loving father of Judy and Stephen MacLeod, Denise and Pierre Beuret, Jennifer and Rich Vrana, and Darrell and Leigh Rees. Proud Grandpa of Scott, Sean, Sam, Brock, Alexis, Ava, Evan, and Taylor. Survived by his sister Doris Coultes, brother Doug Coultes, sister-in-law Sheryl Coultes, mother-in-law Lois Watkins, and his faithful companion Wish. Predeceased by his parents Norman and Mary (Dow) Coultes, brothers Jim Coultes and Grant Coultes, sister Ruth (Neil) Olson, and father-in-law Ron Watkins. Ken played baseball and hockey in his youth and was a lifelong Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He was a race track officer for the Ministry of Agriculture, Pari Mutual Agency, serving mostly in the southwestern Ontario region. He operated Agri-Water Services, which treated water for the poultry industry, where he made many lifelong friends. A memorial service will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River 

Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the emergency response teams for helping Ken and staying with Linda.

