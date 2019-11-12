fbpx
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Maryhill News
Blog: Maryhill News

Bloomingdale Women’s Institute

Diane Strickler
By Diane Strickler
Thirteen ladies of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute enjoyed a night out Saturday November 9th to enjoy a play at the Studio Theatre.  The production of “The Calendar Girls” was put on by the New Hamburg Little Theatre. This play is the true story of 12 brave ladies from a Women’s Institute in England. They take a risk and organize a nude calendar to raise money for cancer research after one of their members husband passes away with leukemia.  It talks about the situations in all their members lives speaking on friendship and loss and bares their physical selves as well as their souls.

