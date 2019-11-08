fbpx
Park clean up day in Maryhill

Diane Strickler
By Diane Strickler
Many hands make light work!  This was the case on Saturday, November 2nd at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre when close to 30 men, women and children came out at 9 a.m. to work together to clean-up the park. Although it was cold and a bit of rain once in a while that didn’t deter the enthusiasm of everyone.  There were lots of raking, blowing of leaves and cleaning of flowerbeds which kept the 2 leaf vacuums busy. Thank you to John Nederend who let them dump the leaves on his farm.

